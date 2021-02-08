Paradoxically, it is the transparency efforts made by Luxembourg to comply with a European Union (EU) directive passed in 2018 that demonstrate that this small founding state of the EU deserves its place in the top 5. the worst tax havens. “And this, even if it is still not recognized as such by the European Commission or not France, laments Raphaël Pradeau, spokesperson for Attac. This hypocrisy is terrible, Luxembourg is not an exotic island, it is a local tax haven, particularly harmful for its neighbors, that is to say us. “

The figures published in particular by the world – and this is only the beginning – speak for themselves. There are more than 140,000 entities registered in the Grand Duchy – or one for every four inhabitants -, and almost half are offshore companies, the cumulative value of which would be expected to be 6.5 trillion euros… These structures are owned by non -residents and do not exercise any economic activity, their sole purpose is tax evasion by legal means.

Half of the beneficiaries of the structures remain to be identified

After a year of sifting through the huge databases gradually made public, the consortium of investigative journalists OCCRP, bringing together 16 media, has failed to identify half of the beneficiaries of these companies. And many of those registered in the commercial register are only figureheads. This means that Luxembourg does not rush any more than necessary to its demand for transparency … Moreover, to ensure that this legal obligation – declare the beneficiaries and check these declarations – is respected, there are only 59 employees in the register. trade, for tens of thousands of companies, half of which do not even have an employee and are satisfied with a simple letterbox. A single Luxembourg building is therefore the head office of no less than 1,800 companies. In its defense, the Grand Duchy boasts nearly a thousand employees within the Financial Sector Supervisory Commission, but they are in charge of the smooth running of the country’s financial center, which represents a quarter of its economy.

The profile of the identified beneficiaries of these offshore companies remains quite diverse: great sportsmen like Tiger Woods or previously Cristiano Ronaldo, singer Shakira, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the Italian and Russian mafias, the Northern League (party of far right Italian), as well as hundreds of multinationals: JCDecaux, Decathlon, Hermès, LVMH, Kering, Yves Rocher, KFC, Amazon … “This confirms that tax evasion is a sport for the rich, Raphaël Pradeau point, 37 of the 50 largest fortunes in France have an offshore account there, proof that tax evasion is systematic. And we are only talking about Luxembourg! “ No less 279 billionaires in the ranking Forbes and 15,000 French people have thus been identified as beneficiaries of an offshore company in the Grand Duchy. They house “Goods of great value, here an Ile-de-France castle owned by a Saudi prince, there a vineyard in the Var owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and an endless list of villas on the French Riviera and opulent Parisian apartments” , enumerates the world.

But Luxembourg denies being a tax haven and affirms in a press release published on Monday that it “Fully respects all European and international regulations in terms of taxation and transparency, and applies all Community and international measures in terms of information exchange to fight against abuse and tax evasion”. In view of the European definition of tax havens, this is unfortunately not wrong. “This confirms that tax competition within the EU is organized in full view of everyone, regrets Raphaël Pradeau. Tax harmonization is done from below, France lowers its corporate tax each year. “ Attac emphasizes that it is these owners of offshore companies who have benefited the most from the fiscal policy of this government. “And the executive is already preparing people’s minds for the idea that it will be necessary to tighten the belt: to reduce the debt, to slash public services, to hit the unemployed and social protection, without making them pay their fair share of tax on the richest nor on multinationals ”, denounces the spokesperson for the association.