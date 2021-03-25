I.No effort had been spared in Wiesbaden. A specially rented lightweight tent on the “Gibber Curb” fairground in the Biebrich district, numerous Plexiglass partitions and the strictest hygiene regulations should not only provide a legally secure framework for the most important economic process of the year despite the rapidly increasing number of infections in the corona pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, the criminal chamber of the Wiesbaden Regional Court even postponed the start of the “Cum-Ex” criminal trial by one and a half hours in order to enable all those involved in the proceedings to travel more comfortably to the spa town and to avoid unnecessary overnight stays. However, it was unclear until the end of the day whether Hanno Berger, who was accused of tax evasion, would travel from the Swiss canton of Graubünden. You will have to be patient until Thursday, said a judicial spokeswoman when asked by the FAZ

For Kathleen Mitteldorf, presiding judge of the criminal chamber, and the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office it must have been clear earlier that the central figure in the criminal trial would not sit in the provisional dock. At the start of the trial on the “Gibber Curb”, two former employees of Hypo-Vereinsbank, who were also accused, came together with their defense lawyers – and Kai Schaffelhuber, one of Hanno Berger’s lawyers. In the run-up to the first criminal proceedings – Berger is also to answer before a criminal chamber in Bonn – Schaffelhuber had reprimanded the German criminal justice system for having already “comprehensively prejudged” Berger (FAZ of January 28).

The arrest warrant still exists

The tax attorney left Germany years ago after prosecutors searched his office in Frankfurt. Since then he has lived in Switzerland. He rejects the allegations of serious tax evasion brought against him – and of the “gang fraud” recently assessed by the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court (OLG). But the German judiciary rated Berger’s move to Switzerland as an escape, especially since, as a recognized tax expert, he knew that the neighboring country would not extradite him for any tax offenses. His lawyers recently failed with their complaint against the arrest warrant before the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court. If Berger sets foot on German soil, he must therefore expect his immediate arrest. There is also a request for extradition to the Swiss authorities, but neither the prosecutors nor the regional court want to comment on multiple requests.

“An extradition to Germany is out of the question,” said Bergers lawyer Kai Schaffelhuber before the start of the trial. In his opinion, the decisive factor is how Switzerland assesses the situation. Berger did not appear in Wiesbaden because he was not properly loaded, quoted the news agency dpa Schaffelhuber. In the approximately 1000-page indictment of the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office, excerpts from the FAZ, the current address of the tax attorney in the Upper Engadin is listed.



Due to the corona pandemic, negotiations are to be held in this lightweight hall in the coming months.

Trial against Berger severed

But the appearance of Schaffelhuber in Wiesbaden is not without consequences: The non-appearance of a defendant represents an obstacle to the process, in such cases the code of criminal procedure provides for an order for the performance or a possible interruption. Judge Mitteldorf, who had meanwhile taken over the presidency of the criminal chamber after the indictment was brought three years ago, apparently did not want to risk any further delays; the opening of the main proceedings has already been postponed several times due to the corona pandemic. Of the initially six defendants, only two are on site in Wiesbaden on Thursday. In the course of the afternoon, the regional court announced that the criminal case against Hanno Berger would be separated. It is not yet clear when the trial will take place.

A former customer advisor and a former stock trader have to answer for tax evasion in Wiesbaden. The 56 and 49-year-old defendants are said to have accompanied the “cum-ex” deals of real estate investor Rafael Roth, who died in 2013. This is said to have resulted in a tax loss of 113 million euros.