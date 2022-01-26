Genoa – The Genoa Court of Appeal, acknowledging the sentence of the Court of Cassation of last June, has acquitted Flavio Briatore and the other defendants in the proceedings that led to the seizure of the yacht of the entrepreneur Force Blue.

The judges ordered the return of the boat to the entitled person, as stated in the Court’s disposition. In the meantime it had been arranged auctioning off the yacht, which had been bought by friend and former F1 partner Bernie Eclestone. Briatore will receive the amount that the state had collected from Ecclestone for the sale of the yacht.

Briatore expressed his satisfaction with the conclusion of the legal matter with a Instagram post: “In May 2010 the Guardia di Finanza seized my boat and the news came out in the media all over the world that I was a tax evader – he writes – Today, after 12 years and 6 trials, my innocence has finally been ascertained. A real ordeal that has fortunately ended. I thank all the professionals who have followed me in this story: Franco Coppi, Massimo Pellicciotta, Fabio Lattanzi, Giuseppe Sciacchitano,

Andrea Vernazza and Andrea Parolini “.