But she had the whole lot of an Arlésienne. However the digital giants appear to have believed within the guarantees of the Minister of the Economic system to use the Gafa tax in the future quickly, commitments furthermore reiterated final Friday by the individual involved on the tone of “it is as if it was reality “. So Apple, Google and Amazon have unilaterally determined to extend their costs in sure nations the place the tax menace looms. Even in France the place, if the regulation was voted for greater than a 12 months, it has by no means been utilized.

Because the starting of September, French corporations that promote an utility on the Apple Retailer have seen their earnings lower to the extent of the promised tax levy: 3% of the turnover generated – the vendor of the iPhone already taking them 30% flat fee. to look on his retailer. The UK and Turkey, which additionally handed a comparable regulation, are additionally affected. This identical September 1, Google introduced the equally proportional enhance within the costs of its commercials in these nations, however not but in France, at the very least till the tax is collected. As for Amazon, it’s the third-party sellers, those that supply their merchandise on {the marketplace}, who’re bearing the brunt of the value enhance. “We function within the very aggressive and low-margin retail sector (…) and we’re unable to soak up a further tax on turnover”, the enterprise of the richest man on the earth was justified. It’s exactly the precise reverse, explains Attac to us. “This may not have been doable if these corporations had actually been in competitors and had to make sure that they remained aggressive, assures Raphaël Pradeau, spokesperson for the affiliation. This reveals their unimaginable energy and the abuses of dominance that this causes. And raises greater than ever the query of the dismantling of Gafa, so large in the marketplace that they will unilaterally set their very own guidelines and impose them on their prospects. “ Fb, for its half, has not introduced a worth enhance on promoting, however reserves the correct to take action by the tip of the 12 months. “Though the Gafa tax is symbolic, the Web giants don’t have any intention of contributing to the tax and are discarding their prospects”, denounces Raphaël Pradeau.

It was in July 2019 that Bruno Le Maire had his lengthy postponed invoice handed, taxing 3% of the turnover declared in France of digital corporations, to compensate for his or her aggressive tax evasion. However two thirds of the exercise of Gafa in France would escape it, in keeping with Attac. Friday, on BFMTV, Bruno Le Maire hoped to attract 350 million euros. If this symbolic tax remains to be not utilized, it’s as a result of the US threatened French merchandise with very heavy customs sanctions, to the tune of two.4 billion euros, if it have been … The federal government has tried to avoid wasting face, arguing that the tax was suspended till a global answer was discovered, on the OECD. Besides that the negotiations, which have been to be accomplished on the finish of 2020, have stalled since June, due to the US which prefers to barter agreements straight with the Gafa to repatriate the a whole bunch of billions of {dollars} of warfare treasures sleeping within the Virgin Islands. British and Cayman Islands. “We have been a couple of inches from an settlement on the taxation of digital giants, who’re maybe the one ones on the earth to have drawn immense advantages from the coronavirus”, had denounced this summer season the Minister of the Economic system. “There can be a digital tax in, I hope, the approaching months”, he repeated this Friday.