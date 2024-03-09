11 million euros of tax evasion recovered for influencer marketing activities through social networks and, above all, through the inclusion of content on popular adult entertainment sites.

The operation was carried out by the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Bologna. The operations, the Fiamme Gialle said, took place through the in-depth analysis of two different operational contexts. The first involved 4 influencers, followed by 50 million followers in total. The second context instead concerned 5 digital creators (all unknown to the tax authorities) very active in the publication of paid services on the web. In general, the Fiamme Gialle explain, the influencers have proven to be largely collaborative, promptly adhering to the findings raised and paying the amounts due to the Treasury; only in some cases, they reserved the right to carry out further investigations, before continuing the procedure before the financial offices.

The operation took place following a report from Codacons. This was communicated by the same association which explains that it was precisely Codacons, within the 'Protocol for the protection of the legal economy and industrial districts' launched in collaboration with the Guardia di Finanza of Emilia Romagna, “that presented a series of exposed to the Fiamme Gialle and the Revenue Agency by reporting the activity of well-known influencers and famous people (including Fedez, Chiara Ferragni, Wanda Nara, Asia Valente, etc.) who publish photos and content attributable to luxury hotels on social networks, resort, spa, or explicit references to brands or products, without informing followers about the advertising content of the message, and asking to carry out a tax assessment in order to verify whether the influencers' financial wealth could be the result of the granting of gifts, activities of advertising and promotion of locations, products and consumer goods, initiating an investigation into the relevance of such operations, their suitability to constitute income and, therefore, the impact on the declaration obligations”.

“The influencer sector is an opaque and not very transparent world which in 2023 generated a turnover of 348 million euros in Italy alone – comments the president Carlo Rienzi – The Guardia di Finanza operation confirms how urgent it is to establish rules stringent for those who operate in this sector, both with the aim of guaranteeing greater transparency and correctness for users, and to ensure that all proceeds linked to influencer marketing activities are correctly declared to the tax authorities and subject to taxation as required by law”.