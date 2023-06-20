Less tax on employee bonuses. This is foreseen by a government amendment to the fiscal delegation which puts the incremental flat tax for employees on hold. The paragraph which provided for it is in fact replaced with «the application, in place of the rates for income brackets, of a substitute Irpef tax and the related surtaxes, to a facilitated extent on productivity bonuses, on wages paid as overtime that exceed a certain threshold and for income attributable to the thirteenth month”. For the incremental regime, “the overall assessment remains unchanged, also for prospective purposes”.

A package of 10 amendments to the tax delegation was presented by the government and by the rapporteurs and deposited this morning in the Finance Committee in the House. The committee set the deadline for tabling amendments for Wednesday at 12 noon. The commission began examining the amendments in the morning and will meet again at 7pm to continue the examination.