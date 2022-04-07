Fisco: Marattin, someone wants it to be just an election campaign theme

“At the moment” for the fiscal delegation “the arrival in the classroom remains on the 19th, it can arrive in the classroom without a mandate to the speaker or the provision can be withdrawn. But I am listing the details, in the middle there is space for further mediation. We have already done it all, now the mediations must be at the level of the Prime Minister “. Thus the chairman of the Finance Committee of the Chamber, Luigi Marattin (Iv), following the session on the Ddl delegation for the tax reform which saw the majority split. “I canceled the convocations. Putting trust or not is a choice of the government, I only signaled that the political conditions are such that reforms are not carried out. We need a very high level clarification”, he added.

Soon, the VAR in the Finance Committee! pic.twitter.com/Cxw9lLd09Z – David Allegranti (@davidallegranti) April 7, 2022

Fisco: Marattin, someone wants it to be just an election campaign theme – “With the elections approaching, there is a strong suspicion that someone wants to keep their hands free to always promise the country of Bengodi. There is the suspicion that a piece of Italian politics wants to use the taxman for election posters”. Thus the chairman of the Finance Committee of the Chamber, Luigi Marattin (Iv), following the session on the Ddl delegation for the tax reform which saw the majority split. “This country always seems to have a hard time moving from slogans to facts when it comes to reforms. Unfortunately, the tax authorities remain a matter of electolar campaign. It would be a real shame to throw away a year and a half’s work,” he added.

Tax: Marattin, no house tax increase, so-called right wants to sabotage delegation – “There is no amendment that increases house taxes. If we talk about the land registry, in article 6 paragraph 2 letter b it says that the land registry reform has no tax effects. On the contrary, Italy passes to a system dual tax: all the people who are taxed at 43 percent when renting a commercial property will be taxed flat, which is a historic battle of the center-right. ” Thus the chairman of the Finance Committee of the Chamber, Luigi Marattin (Iv), following the session on the Ddl delegation for the tax reform which saw the majority split. “There is a strong suspicion that these things only serve to sabotage the fiscal delegation,” he added.

Fisco: Marattin, questioned to Fr Chigi, so we can’t go on – Yesterday it became clear that the mediation attempt we worked on in recent weeks did not have a political basis because there was a further revival by the majority “. Thus the chairman of the Finance Committee of the House, Luigi Marattin (Iv), following the session on the Ddl delegation for the tax reform which saw the majority split. “The reforms are not done by voting ’24 to 24 ‘, this has not been the spirit so far. So I found it necessary to warn Palazzo Chigi that the political conditions have changed and I canceled all the calls of the Commission. We can’t go on like this, “he added.

Read also:

“2022 GDP at 3.1%. On Affaritaliani.it the entire DEF of the Draghi government

War, the pro-American soldier Letta does not convince the Italians

Sale of VAT-free weapons, M5s: “Interrogation to Mef and Defense”

Ius scholae reads by the summer. Citizenship before the age of 18. It’s right?

Why has Netflix lost over 35% of its value since the beginning of the year? The 4 reasons

Mattia Santori, from Sardines to the defense of geese: the web goes wild. VIDEO

Eni, Calvosa: “We are always projected to the future”

JTI Italia, presented the first course on ecological transition

Milan, inauguration of the first Primark store in via Torino