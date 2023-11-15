When purchasing an apartment, officially employed Russians can return part of the money by filing a tax deduction. What amount can be returned, for what types of transactions and how to apply for a tax deduction – read in the Izvestia article.

Tax deduction for the purchase of an apartment 2024: maximum amount

When buying a home, a tax deduction allows Russians to get back 13% of the money spent on real estate. Self-employed people can also receive tax deductions if they work officially – under an employment contract or a civil law agreement (GPC). The maximum amount with which you can receive a property deduction in 2024 will be 2 million rubles.

If the cost of the apartment is more than this amount, then only 2 million rubles can be claimed as a tax deduction, and the refund will be no more than 260 thousand rubles.

If the purchased property cost less than 2 million rubles, then a deduction is made from the established cost of housing. For example, when buying an apartment worth 1.8 million rubles, you can return 234 thousand rubles using a deduction.

From January 1, 2014, a property deduction can be obtained not for one piece of real estate, but for several, including apartments, houses, land plots with houses and rooms, as specified in Art. 220 of the Tax Code of the Russian Federation.

In this case, the remainder of the deduction can be transferred to other objects. For example, if the owner of an apartment purchased in 2015 for 1.5 million rubles made a tax deduction, then when purchasing another apartment in 2024, he can return another 65 thousand rubles from the remaining 500 thousand rubles of deduction.

Tax deduction when selling an apartment 2024

To receive a tax deduction when selling an apartment, you need to meet several mandatory conditions. For real estate acquired since January 1, 2016, the minimum tenure is three years if:

– the apartment was inherited from close relatives or was formalized under a gift agreement from them;

– the apartment was privatized;

— the apartment went to the owner under a lifelong maintenance agreement with dependents;

– the property, including the joint property of spouses, does not contain any other housing at the time of sale of the apartment.

In other cases, the minimum tenure limit is five years.

If the apartment is owned for less than the minimum period of ownership, the seller will be required to pay a tax of 13% on the sale of real estate. At the same time, he can take advantage of the sales tax deduction. The maximum amount of tax deduction by which income received from the sale of an apartment can be reduced is 1 million rubles.

For example, if the owner bought an apartment for 5 million rubles and sold it two years later for 6 million rubles, then he can apply for a property deduction on 1 million rubles and pay a tax rate of 13% on 5 million rubles. But if the owner has documents confirming the purchase, then it is more profitable to reduce the income from the sale of the apartment by the amount of expenses associated with the purchase of the apartment. That is, the owner will need to pay a 13% tax on only 1 million rubles.

If the difference between the amount spent on purchasing the property and the amount received upon its sale was less than 1 million rubles, then there is no need to pay tax on income from the sale of the apartment.

If the apartment was seized for state or municipal needs with compensation for the redemption value, you can receive a tax deduction in the amount of the redemption value of the apartment.

When selling an apartment that was received under the renovation program, you can also receive a tax deduction. In this case, the income received from the sale can be reduced by the amount of expenses associated with the acquisition of the apartment that needed to be vacated.

If the apartment is in common shared or joint ownership, then the amount of the deduction is distributed among the co-owners of the property in proportion to their share or by agreement.

Tax deduction for mortgage interest 2024

When purchasing an apartment with a mortgage, you can apply for a tax deduction for the interest paid to the bank. All actual repaid interest is taken into account. The amount of tax deduction for mortgage interest is calculated by analogy with the property deduction – it is 13% of the amount of funds paid.

The maximum amount of expenses for interest repayment is 3 million rubles. That is, the maximum amount to be returned on interest is 390 thousand rubles. Thus, the total amount of compensation for the purchase of an apartment and for the interest paid on the mortgage will be no more than 650 thousand rubles.

When can you apply for a tax deduction after purchasing an apartment?

There is no statute of limitations for obtaining a property deduction. You can register it immediately after purchasing a home, as soon as the buyer takes ownership. After this, you can make a tax deduction for the next three years, including the year of purchase of the home.

For example, the owner purchased an apartment in 2021, and received compensation in 2023. The reporting tax period is a calendar year. That is, you can receive a deduction for 2023 no earlier than 2024.

How many times can you get a tax deduction for an apartment?

A property tax deduction can be obtained several times in a lifetime for the purchase of several real estate properties, if the amount of the deduction for them in total does not exceed 260 thousand rubles. When selling an apartment, the deduction can be applied many times throughout your life, but subject to the established limit – no more than 1 million rubles per year. Unlike the main deduction for the purchase of an apartment, you can use the mortgage interest deduction only once and for one property.

Tax deduction when purchasing property: deadlines, what documents are needed

To apply for a deduction for the purchase of housing, you must submit a 3-NDFL declaration to the tax office, send a notice of the right to a deduction to your employer, or use the simplified procedure.

When receiving a deduction through the Federal Tax Service, you must provide the following package of documents:

– passport;

— declaration 3-NDFL;

— an extract from the Unified State Register or a certificate of ownership of the apartment;

— an agreement on the purchase of an apartment or participation in shared construction, or an agreement on the assignment of the right of claim and an act of acceptance and transfer;

– checks, receipts, payment orders, receipts from the seller;

— certificate of marriage and birth of a child, if payment was made for the share of a spouse or child;

— a mortgage agreement, a mortgage repayment schedule and a certificate of payment of interest from the bank, if the apartment was purchased with a mortgage;

– a certificate of income for the year for which the deduction is claimed.

The 3-NDFL declaration form can be found on the website of the Federal Tax Service (FTS). The easiest way is to fill it out in your personal account and attach the necessary documents. The document must be submitted to the tax office no later than April 30 of the year following the reporting tax period. The tax office will check the declaration and attached documents for up to three months, after which the funds will be returned to the account specified in the application.

You can apply for a tax deduction from your employer without waiting for the end of the tax period (calendar year). But for this you will also need to submit documents to the tax office to confirm your right to receive a deduction. In addition, an application confirming the taxpayer’s right to receive a property tax deduction will need to be submitted to the tax office at the place of residence.

No later than 30 calendar days, the tax service must confirm the right to receive a deduction and send a notification to the employee and his employer. Then you will need to send the employer a free-form application for a tax deduction.

A property tax deduction can be obtained at the end of the year in a simplified manner without a 3-NDFL tax return. The Federal Tax Service will receive all the necessary information directly from banks and executive authorities, after which – no later than March 20 (for information submitted before February 25) and no later than 20 days if information is submitted after February 25 – it will send a pre-filled form to your personal account on the Federal Tax Service website application for tax deduction. It must be verified and signed electronically.

Not all banks are connected to the information exchange system with the Federal Tax Service to provide a simplified tax deduction. Information must be clarified with bank employees.