According to the results of the third quarter of 2023, the amount of business tax debt to the budget decreased and reached the level before the start of the SVO – 2.1 trillion rubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Izvestia.

In July, Izvestia reported that the total debt of companies for taxes and fees amounted to 2.5 trillion rubles at the end of 2022. This is stated in the conclusion of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy on the implementation of the budget for 2022. Compared to last year, over the three quarters of 2023, the figure decreased by almost 400 billion and amounted to 2.1 trillion rubles.

“Companies faced sanctions and restrictions – this could not but affect the ability to pay taxes,” added the head of the Ministry of Finance.

The minister recalled that last year businesses received a deferment in the payment of insurance premiums, and enterprises now have working capital. According to him, in 2023 the money will already be returned to the budget system – this is expected next year.

“The growth of debts in conditions when an unprecedented number of sanctions were adopted against Russia is an objective reaction. Now the situation is normalizing – there is no reason for concern in this part,” Siluanov concluded.

“We characterized the three-year financial plan as a victory budget”