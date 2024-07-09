Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 22:00

Federal deputy Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE) stated that the Working Group of the Management Committee and Distribution of Revenue from the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) decided to extend the maximum term for administrative collection activities to 12 months.

The government’s original text, which regulates the IBS Management Committee in the tax reform, provided for a limit of 180 days. According to Benevides, the change pleases the tax authorities, who saw the limit as too short a time.

“We made changes to the text to allow for more effective collection in the administrative area. So, as there had only been 180 days, and the tax authorities complained a lot that it was too little time, we decided to extend this collection period to 12 months,” said Benevides.

The parliamentarian stated that there was a discussion in the GT to make the term 24 months, but there was an understanding that the period would be too long.

Benevides was appointed general rapporteur of the project from now on, after the conclusion of the GT’s work.

According to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the text should be considered in the plenary after the legislative recess. The deputies of the GT, however, have asked the Chamber to speed up the vote for this month.

Carf

Benevides Filho (PDT-CE) stated that the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (Carf) will have to follow what is decided by the Committee for Harmonization of Tax Administrations regarding the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) and the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS).

The statement was made on Monday, the 8th, during a session to present the report of the Working Group of the IBS Revenue Management and Distribution Committee. The topic is included in the 2nd draft regulation of the tax reform.

According to the opinion, the Harmonization Committee will be the body for standardizing the administrative jurisprudence of the IBS and CBS, with the guidance of the president of the IBS Management Committee and the highest authority of the Ministry of Finance.

“The problem was the following: you have the Management Committee here deciding on the IBS and you had the Carf loose there deciding on the CBS. But then, wait a minute: if the legislation is unique, the formal part of the design is not adequate”, he declared.

Benevides continued: “We are bringing the final decision to the Harmonization Committee. It will be binding. The Harmonization Committee has decided, and then Carf will have to follow what was effectively harmonized, to put an end to the dispute that would certainly arise.”

According to Benevides, the measure will provide “peace of mind” to taxpayers and the tax authorities. The parliamentarian was chosen by the WG as the general rapporteur for the project.