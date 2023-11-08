Tax Day | “Yes, there are rich people in Finland too, and there are more and more of them all the time” – this is what the latest tax data tells about Finland

The tax data brought to light big trends, such as the desire to sell technology companies, the salary increase of executives and the concentration of the health industry.

Finland has changed so much from the 1990s to today that the national self-image needs to be updated. This is what an academy researcher at the University of Tampere who studies Finland’s top earners says Hanna Kuusela.

“We have had a strong idea that there are really no rich people in Finland. But I do think that there are rich people in Finland and there are more and more of them all the time,” he says.

“Over the past decades, a group of well-to-do or prosperous people has emerged in Finland, which has taken advantage of other wage developments. Both wealth and income statistics look the same.”

HS analyzed with Kuusela some of the observations emerging from the 2022 tax data.

1. Big income, big tax promises

The founder of the Wolt messenger service received the most taxable income – almost 79.5 million euros – last year Mikko “Miki” Kuusi. Kuusi got rich by selling Wolt to the American Doordash. He paid nearly 27 million euros in taxes.

Third on the income list was the founder of the game company Supercell Ilkka Paananen with total revenues of almost 29 million euros.

Both companies, both Wolt and Supercell, have communicated their desire to pay their taxes without major fuss.

According to Academy researcher Kuusela, it’s great that there are also those at the top of the income who emphasize the importance of paying taxes. At the same time, he estimates that emphasizing tax payment is also necessary for many companies operating on the logic of the platform or digital economy for the sake of reputation.

“ “By emphasizing taxes, we can curb the discussion about the business model.”

Wolt messengers, despite their logo backpacks, are not Wolt employees enjoying the security of collective agreements, but entrepreneurs and “messenger partners”.

“Thus [veroja korostamalla] we are able to curb the discussion about the business model. Whether it was about the working conditions of food couriers or addictions and gambling problems at gaming companies. In this way, they pay society back, as it were,” says researcher Kuusela.

The founder of Wolt, Miki Kuusi, also spoke about the importance of taxes in an interview with HS on Wednesday.

“The Nordic welfare state model doesn’t work if people don’t contribute back to the common fund,” he stated.

Wolt’s Miki Kuusi was number one on last year’s income list.

2. Technology exits stand out

Kuusi and Paananen are by no means the only top names whose business is based on digital. The founders of game company Small Giant Games and the founders of Korulab, which develops software for wearable electronics, are also high on the list.

It is usually due to the owners jumping to the top of the tax list from exit i.e. selling the business. Exits from the technology sector are highlighted on the tax lists for at least two reasons.

First of all, technology is a field where rapid business expansion on a global scale can be sought. Bits know no bounds. It enables a drastic increase in value.

Secondly, according to Kuusela, the cycle of “exits” seems to be accelerating: the company is being sold quite quickly. It may be due to the pressures of industry concentration, but also due to human reasons. “Growth business operations can be so exhausting that you don’t want to do it for many years.”

Tim Lönnqvist, the game designer of the game company Small Giant Games, received an earnings of 7.2 million last year. He did not raise capital income at all.

3. Severance of executive salaries

At the top of the income list, business deals and super-successful people are highlighted, but what happens behind the top is at least as important.

This year, the growth of managers’ salaries, which has been much faster than other professional groups since 2010, can be considered a phenomenon that is lurking behind the top.

Published by Statistics Finland on tax day review according to the report, managers’ salaries have increased by 39 percent from 2010 to 2022, while the next largest group of risers, i.e. experts, received a 25 percent salary increase. It has been almost completely eaten away by inflation. The wages of construction, repair and manufacturing workers rose the least, where the increase was 19 percent.

According to the experts of the Finnish Tax Administration and Statistics Finland interviewed by HS, the salary increase of managers is probably one explanation for the fact that so many names ended up on the media’s tax lists this year.

According to the old practice, the tax authority releases information to the media about those who earn more than 100,000 euros per year. In 2014, 63,000 people could fit on that list. There were already 97,000 Finns on the list published on Wednesday.

4. The health sector is concentrating

According to researcher Kuusela, another phenomenon that remains behind the sharpest point is the concentration of the Finnish health and care industry in fewer and fewer hands. On the tax lists of recent years, there are many names that have become rich by selling their healthcare companies to one of the wastes of the industry, such as Mehiläinen or Terveystalo.

“It has happened a lot that big players in the health sector have bought out smaller ones,” says Kuusela. At its best, Kuusela conducts research in a Nordic joint project, where successful people in the health sector are interviewed.

“There has been such a big breakthrough in the industry that quick financial success has become possible.”

CEO of Mehiläinen Janne-Olli Järvenpää received income of 1.9 million euros last year, more than half of which was capital income. CEO of Terveystalo Ville Iho on the other hand, mostly received earned income, and it was 748,000 euros.

One example of those who got rich in the health industry are the founders of the physiotherapy chain Fysios Heikki Tiitinen and Pasi Syrjä. Mehiläinen bought Fysios in a deal that was completed in February 2022. Tiitinen and Syrjä each received capital gains of 1.4 million euros last year.