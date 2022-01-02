B.Understanding of finance minister Christian Lindner has promised relief of more than 30 billion euros for citizens and companies in the coming years. “The 2022 budget is still shaped by the previous government, but my draft for 2023 will contain relief,” said the FDP boss of the newspaper Bild am Sonntag. For example, you will then be able to fully deduct the contributions to the pension insurance from tax. The EEG surcharge on the electricity price will be abolished.

“In this legislative period we will relieve people and medium-sized businesses by significantly more than 30 billion euros,” said Lindner. In response to a question about companies affected by the Corona crisis, he announced a “Corona tax law”. “A number of aid measures will be created or expanded.” For example, losses in 2022 and 2023 would have to be offset against profits from previous years. “Nobody should be ruined by tax debts during the pandemic.”

“Scope is tight”

Lindner urged the other ministers of the traffic light government to be thrifty. “The leeway is tight in 2022.” He asked his cabinet colleagues “to prioritize their projects and to review previous expenditures”. The regular debt brake should apply from 2023. “So only the prosperity that was previously generated can be distributed.”

The FDP boss called for the planned construction of a representative government terminal at the capital city airport BER to be abandoned. “I do not consider a new representative building for state guests and ministers to be necessary. I hope that the Federal Foreign Office will change its previous opinion on this. ”The previous transitional building could be used permanently. “A waiver would be the signal that we are careful with taxpayers’ money.”