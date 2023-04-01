Tax credits paid with BTPs: this is how the Superbonus problem is solved

According to what we read, there is the problem that the tax credit has become a real drama for companies that discount invoices. On the one hand we find the property owners who try, as far as possible, to adapt in terms of energy savings (duly subsidized by the laws of the State) and not only, on the other hand we need to convert the tax credits into cash for the companies. The Government has recently thought it would be appropriate to transform these tax credits into BTPs (Buoni Poliennali del Tesoro), thus giving the opportunity to sell the aforementioned securities on the stock exchange, well and there is always a well … transforming the tax credit into government bonds becomes onerous twice: once for the interest to be paid, the second because in this way we increase the Public Debt, which is currently 147.3% as of December 31, 2022. It is a bit ‘ like the cat chasing its tail. So the question is: are there alternatives? Probably yes!

And how? Reading the various articles, it appears that the banks have their ceilings which have now reached their maximum capacity, but in my opinion it is possible to overcome this impasse with a simple and easy-to-understand manoeuvre. As we all know banks produce profits ergo they have to pay taxes, so how do they pay taxes? With cash! Well, knowing that our “gnomes” quantify as of January 1st of the current year how much they will earn, then it would be important that the taxes they would have to pay were set aside in tax credits so that cash could be dispensed to companies. It is a simple but effective tool and above all it does not affect the state coffers because the recognition of the tax credit is essential to internal accounting. RI still remember that the tax credit is not public debt, it is simply a deficit. Now we have the State Accounting Office, the Court of Auditors and ISTAT at our disposal, equipped with computers and programs that can simulate, in advance, the income, through the salaries of employees, labor taxation, VAT, excise duties on fuel, company profits, etc.; without forgetting that the more employees hired, the more companies and professionals involved in the work, all of which produces monetary circulation. The circulation of this money occurs as the owners spend at retail … (Essay on the nature of commerce in general, p. 77 by Richard Cantillon – 1680 -1734). This produces more work. In conclusion, and with due modesty, I would say that our government and our parliamentarians could evaluate such a proposal. Mutatis mutandis

