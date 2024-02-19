He Service tax administration (SAT) has published a report highlighting that the tax collection at the beginning of the year 2024 has reached the figure of 475 thousand 066 million pesos.

This amount represents a notable increase of 42,536 million pesos compared to the same period of the previous yearwhich translates into real growth of 4.7 percent.

This increase in collection has been a constant from 2018 to the present, reflecting a significant advance in the country's tax revenue, highlighted the SAT.

In this period of time, January income has gone from 298 billion to 475 billion pesos, representing a increase of 17.8% in real terms.

Positive results are attributed to the implementation and continuation of the strategies established in the SAT 2024 Master Planwhich has ensured equitable treatment in the collection of taxes and has highlighted the commitment and honest work of the institution's public servants.

The increase in tax collection has allowed aincrease in spending on infrastructure and social programs for the benefit of the Mexican population, said the SAT.

This achievement has been possible thanks to the commitment of taxpayers who diligently comply with their tax obligations, which in turn contributes to maintaining healthy public finances in the country, a bundó.

Taxes

This morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that his government has made great progress in the fight against corruption, which was Mexico's main problem, and because of that corruption there was a lot of economic and social inequality, poverty, migration, violence.

“How much have we saved by not allowing corruption?” questioned the chief executive. “Several billion pesos,” he responded.

He pointed out that now the government is allocating two trillion 700 billion pesos for Welfare programs, which has never been seen in history.

“And all that money has been obtained because there is no longer corruption, large economic and financial corporations are no longer allowed not to pay taxes, because that is how it was, large companies, banks did not pay taxes, their taxes were waived, thousands of millions of pesos,” he explained.

“That is over and now the income in the public treasury has improved by three trillion in income from contributions, when we arrived, from three trillion to four and a half trillion, there has been an increase in five years of one trillion 500 billion in quantitative terms , that is, the collection has increased.”