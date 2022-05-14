Cashback and flop ticket lottery? The analysis of the CGIA

The cashback and the receipt lottery they should have given a lethal blow to tax evasion or, at least, drastically reduce the one from omitted invoicing which, in relation to the total one, has an important impact, but they turned out to be “a flop, they did not work. Or rather, they did not produced the desired results “. This was stated by the Studies Office of Cgia. The cashbackfor example, the association recalls, “it was even archived by the Draghi government which, starting from June 2021, suspended its application. Primarily because there was no clear causal relationship between the incentives provided by the cashback and the decrease in tax evasion; secondly, because the cost of the measure, equal to 4.75 billion euros, appears to be clearly higher than the potential for recovery of the evasion “.

There receipt lottery, which entered into force on February 1 of last year, according to the CGIA, “does not seem to have aroused great interest among taxpayers / consumers”. Citing the data of theCustoms agency and monopolies the association points out that “if in March 2021 the monthly receipts associated with the lottery had reached the maximum peak of 25 thousand units, subsequently there was a constant contraction; last autumn the monthly number fell just above 5 thousand units “. The CGIA reports that only of food And alcohol-free drinksfamilies in 2020 made monthly purchases for 12 billion euros.

