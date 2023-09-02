Governor of Rio also says that the reform needs to have the “collaborative logic, not the confrontation of states”

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), came out in defense of tax reform during the seminar Lide Brazil Development Forum, in Washington (USA), held by Lead Groupin this 6th beast (1st.set.2023). “You can’t turn us against them. Win here, lose there. No, let’s join. Rio sends R$460 billion a year and receives R$32 billion. The more Rio is flattened, the less it will send to the Union. The logic has to be collaborative, not one of confrontation between States”he declared.

Watch the full event: