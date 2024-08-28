Among the hypotheses that are being evaluated at the Ministry of Economy and Finance is that of a decisive intervention: a couple of billion

Meloni and Giorgetti are hunting for money. By cutting small tax expenses, those that cost a maximum of 10 million, almost nothing would be gained, 400 million by removing them all. The government is also considering cutting the most important tax breaks for the highest incomes.

Among the hypotheses that are being evaluated at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, writes the Evening Courierthere is that of a slightly more incisive intervention, for a couple of billion. Which would serve to raise money in view of the Budget Law but also to accentuate a little more the constitutional principle of the progressiveness of taxationwhich tends to become increasingly flatter as the number of tax rates is reduced.

In this sense, deductions already work today, sums that are subtracted from the tax to be paid, which affect low incomes much more than high incomes, going from 33% for those who declare up to 7,500 euros to just over 1% for incomes over 120 thousand euros. Which still enjoy significant deductions: more than one billion and 600 million euros. Most of these deductions still available for the super rich concern construction work. Various bonuses and Super bonuses on which the government now has little room to cut. For those earning more than 120 thousand euros, deductions relating to building renovations amount to 923 million euros, then there are 348 million deductions for energy efficiency.

Then there are the deductions for health expenses, 205 million euros on mortgage interest for first homes102 million euros, those on life insurance premiums and supplementary pensions, which are worth a total of 70 million euros, while another 60 million are recognized for education expenses. More difficult, or rather, less effective in terms of savings for public finances, would be to work on deductions, which reduce the taxable income. Tax deductions, in total, are worth 36 billion euros and reduce the overall taxable income from 950 to 914 billion euros. The problem is that a cut in deductions can have a significant redistributive effect, but a cash impact, in terms of net tax, that is decidedly smaller.

Tax deductions – Corriere further emphasizes – do not work to strengthen the progressivity of the tax. Their impact on gross income is 9.3% for those earning up to 7,500 eurosprogressively decreases to weigh 2.79% on incomes between 15 and 26 thousand euros, then it weighs more again with the growth of income. It increases to 6.17% on what is declared for the income bracket between 80 and 120 thousand euros, for which the deductions weigh on average 5,900 euros, which rises to 10,600 euros for those who declare more than 120 thousand euros.