Carlos José Marques – Editora 3i
09/29/2023 – 18:52

It fills the biggest nightmares of technicians on the economic team and the prospect of the government not meeting its intended fiscal targets – both this year and next – is encouraged daily by the market, even with the approval of a carefully tailored framework.

What do the heralds of the apocalypse say? They complain that extraordinary expenses remain high, and that demands for exceptional regimes within the agreement remain under the same pressure. The idea of ​​a zero deficit, promised and reiterated by Minister Haddad’s team, seems more distant every day and the department’s assistants are already talking about a relaxation of the commitment. They aim to make calculations more flexible. There would be movements and adjustments so that the deviation is not as large as estimated.

The reprehensible creative accounting seems to have entered the order of priorities. Days ago, the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, alongside her Finance colleague, pointed out a blockage of R$3.8 billion, revalued upwards, in current federal expenses.

It seeks savings to collaborate in the attempt and live up to the promises that it itself promoted in partnership with Haddad. The recalculation based on the blockade made it possible to review, and consequently reduce, the projected hole in this year’s public accounts, which now stands at around R$141.4 billion. Part of this was due to an increase in primary revenue of around R$6.6 billion.

The soup of numbers mixed from there to here does not satisfy an evident restlessness and reality. The blanket is getting shorter and shorter to be able to cover the fat expenses that appear in an outsized proportion in the machine.

Still in the field of juggling, gas aid resources were also blocked and systematic coordination was undertaken with the Courts to renegotiate the outstanding amount of R$95 billion in court orders. It’s money that never ends and a solution via this alternative would help a lot.

The race for revenue and expense freezing remains frantic. Minister Tebet complains that the imposition of minimum percentages in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) has a strong impact on public policies.

Remember that fiscal risks are priced and that the spending ceiling cannot be subject to repeated extraordinary demands. Complaints have a clear target. Parliamentarians, with an immeasurable appetite, demand more and more and on the basis of blackmail. They threaten to halt the economic agenda in plenary votes, if not met.

Economists invariably propose solutions on the side of operational expenses, such as with regard to the number of civil servants, local authorities and expensive administrative structures. They talk about efficient management, boosting revenue through a relentless hunt for tax evaders and “stepping on the brakes” in meeting the wishes of allied politicians and party bases.

The boom period – no one has any doubts – is over.

The snowball of unavoidable commitments is rolling. Haddad asks for understanding not only from the Legislature but also from the Judiciary to avoid fiscal erosion. But the government will also have to do its part and it is not small.