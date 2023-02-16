Category has an average salary of R$ 30,600. Decree to be published may even triple monthly bonus of R$ 3,000

The Civil House of the Presidency is analyzing a decree that could create mechanisms to more than double the efficiency bonus for auditors and tax analysts at the Federal Revenue Service. The additional cost would be at least R$866 million.

An active auditor receives an average of R$ 30,600 in remuneration. This includes the BRL 3,000 bonus for employees with at least 3 years of service. Retirees and pensioners also receive the bonus, at a lower amount, depending on the time outside the public service. On average, a bonus of R$ 1,820 is paid to each of the 26,859 auditors. The new measure should increase the bonus.

The rule under discussion also included an increase in the bonus for tax analysts, who currently receive an average of R$18,200, including an average bonus of R$1,290.

The regulation could make this average bonus increase from R$1,820 to R$6,000. Depending on the format of the regulation, it is possible that auditors can receive up to R$ 10,000 in bonuses, which would bring the salary closer to the ceiling for federal civil servants: R$ 39,293.

Average bonus amounts are quoted in amendment to the Budget supported in November 2022 by Union (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil). The amendment, which mentions the proposal under discussion with the federal government, estimates an annual impact of BRL 866 million.

After 5 years asking for an increase, the Sindifisco has celebrated in your site the imminence of approval of the theme. There have been several favorable signs since the beginning of the presidency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT):

Fernando Haddad – the Minister of Finance has publicly committed to the regulation of bonuses;

Federal Revenue Secretary – Robinson Barreirinhas met with trade unionists and said that the agreement would be unlocked;

Management – the mystery received the union members on February 7 and sent the proposal to the Civil House at the end of last week, with a favorable opinion;

Civil House – prepares a decree to set up a committee. The group will initially have a period of 90 days to establish rules that allow the calculation of the bonus with the highest value.

The amendment that unionists supported in 2022, the basis of current discussions, mentioned reserving 25% of Fundaf (fund with resources from fines for evasion) for the payment of the new bonus. The forecast is that this will reach R$ 3.3 billion. That is, depending on how the regulation is carried out, it is possible that the tax impact is more than triple the R$ 866 million.

bonus history

The fiscal auditors were able to obtain a commitment from the government on the efficiency bonus at the end of the Dilma Rousseff (PT), which was facing impeachment proceedings. A Law 13,464 From 2017, it gave R$3,000 more per month to active auditors with more than 3 years of service and began distributing a portion of the benefit to retirees and pensioners. The annual cost is currently R$ 759 million. At the moment there is no conditioning on the measurement of compliance with performance targets.

It was a partial victory for the category. The 2017 law included the provision that a committee be created to determine an efficiency index. Such an index would be used to pay a bonus that must be higher, calculated based on collective goals. The committee would have 60 days to set the index that would serve as the basis for calculating a higher benefit. Michael To fear (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not regulate what the law established. With the risk of fiscal impact, they avoided the topic. In January, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said in an interview that he would regulate the bonus.

After going through the Ministry of Management, the draft of the decree is in the Civil House and should soon implement the committee to define the value of the new bonus. The feat has been celebrated by the category in videos on the associates’ website (one of them closed to the public after the contact of the Power360 with the union).



Sindifisco’s website celebrates progress in negotiations to increase efficiency bonuses: in the photo, the Sindifisco board meets on February 7 with Sérgio Mendonça (2nd from right to left), Secretary of Personnel Management and Labor Relations at the Ministry of Management

Context

The law dealing with bonuses for auditors and tax analysts in 2016 was passed after the government also Give wayin 2016, to a benefit already questioned in the STF (Federal Supreme Court): the fees for succumbing paid to members of the AGU (Attorney General of the Union).

Sucumbency fees are paid based on court decisions favorable to the Federal Government. The STF (Federal Supreme Court) established limits in 2021, but ended up validating the receipt of this bonus.

The amount of fees paid to Union lawyers in action exceeds R$ 10,000 per month. In 2022, more than R$ 1 billion was spent on the bonus.

After the approval of the lawyers’ fees, the auditors of the Federal Revenue, a career always at the top of salaries in the Executive Branch, questioned the unequal treatment and proposed the creation of the efficiency bonus to increase their own salaries. The proposal has always faced resistance due to its fiscal impact.

O Power360 found that other civil service categories are dissatisfied with the likely increase in auditors. They are gathered at the table opened by the government to negotiate a linear readjustment for all. The government has set aside BRL 11.2 billion in the Budget for a linear increase for all employees, which can reach 9%.

The perception among civil servants in other careers is that the auditors’ action can drain resources and create an “every man for himself” situation in the pursuit of benefits.

The benefits also go against the policy of remunerating subsidies. This type of remuneration (subsidy) has in recent years linked some State careers to a fixed amount, which does not tolerate other remuneration portions, such as bonuses. “The subsidy model brings more predictability to the employee and the State in the payment of wages. Some careers, such as auditors, however, choose to stay out of this model precisely as a strategy to push for more salary components that allow for an increase in salary“, said Felipe Drumond, consultant specialized in people management policy.

Auditors talk about tax benefit

The president of the Sindifisco, Isac Falcão, said in an interview with Power360 that the category just wants to regulate something that is already provided for by law. He claimed to ignore the values ​​under discussion and the current stage of regulation, although the union actively participates in the negotiation.

Falcão stated that the granting of a bonus greater than the current one would result in an increase in revenue by the Federal Revenue auditors. He did not explain how this would happen and said he did not have studies on this.

“The fiscal impact is certainly positive. The tax auditor generates from his work, as Revenue, a tremendously higher value than what he generates as an expense for the State. There is no assumption of this value [o custo com o aumento do bônus] be greater than any productivity gain that the IRS produces“.

For Felipe Drumond, this type of measure does not work. “We have terrible results in Brazil and internationally with this type of wage benefit linked to results. In practice, everyone gets full marks, and the result doesn’t improve.“, said the consultant. Drumond cited the example of Minas Gerais, which used this instrument extensively and, in his opinion, failed to show results.

Isac Falcão, from Sindifisco, also minimized possible friction with other careers due to the regulation that will bring about an increase in bonuses.

“I don’t see that possibility. This is something that has already passed the negotiating table. It was agreed with other categories and became a right. It is not something that is up for negotiation. It is simple compliance with the law. You have a law that obliges the executive branch and establishes a deadline for compliance. It remains to execute what was legislated“, said the president of the Sindifisco.

O Power360 approached the Ministry of Finance, which decided not to comment on the matter.