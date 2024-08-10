Home policy

SPD General Secretary starts his election campaign tour through Thuringia. In an interview he talks about current traffic light plans, Sahra Wagenknecht and injustices in East Germany.

Altenburg – A handful of people are strolling across the market square with a leisurely attitude that perhaps only Thuringians can achieve. They exchange recipes for Mutzbraten, complain a little about the weather – it is humid and easily 30 degrees. When the bright red SPD bus suddenly pulls up and a prominent Berlin politician gets out, it doesn’t cause a stir. The people of Altenburg in East Thuringia are not that easily impressed.

Before the state elections in Thuringia: Kevin Kühnert talks about Sahra Wagenknecht

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert is starting his summer tour before the state elections in the town of 35,000 inhabitants, and he has a lot of hiking in the Thuringian Forest on the agenda for the next few days. But first he needs to catch his breath. He looks a little worn out, the journey via Leipzig was strenuous, the train was delayed – “Well, running joke,” says Kühnert with a grin and fans himself with an SPD flyer. In the nearby artist shop Farbküche there is time for a conversation about current traffic light plans, people’s concerns ahead of the state elections in Thuringia and Sarah Wagenknecht.

The traffic light government wants to give foreign skilled workers a tax bonus to make Germany more attractive for them. Isn’t that unfair to all other workers?

Kevin Kühnert: I see it that way too. But I’m assuming that this measure won’t come to fruition anyway. Too many coalition politicians publicly opposed it after this proposal became known. After all, you can’t attract foreign skilled workers by subjecting entire workforces to unequal tax treatment. The SPD is in favor of reducing the tax burden for all normal earners – not just for people with a certain passport. We have presented concepts for this, which also include proposals for counter-financing.

In Thuringia and in East Germany, many people feel they are being treated unfairly. Wages are lower than in the West, and pensions even lower. Classic SPD issues. But why are the AfD and Wagenknecht’s party so much stronger in the polls for the state elections than your party?

In many conversations I experience the assumption that politicians are not doing anything positive, that nothing is changing anyway. I take this widespread feeling seriously, but as a social democrat I also contradict it with figures, data and facts. The minimum wage was introduced and increased, and hundreds of thousands of people in Thuringia alone are benefiting from this. In addition, the midi-job limit was extended, child allowance and housing benefit for people with low incomes was increased, and the basic pension was introduced. The German low-wage sector is shrinking massively. Pension equalization between East and West has also happened faster than originally planned. These are all measures that can be traced back to the SPD. The AfD and BSW, on the other hand, are not responsible for any of them. And of course, despite the difficult budget, there will be no drastic cuts in pensions.

For people who already have very small pensions or low wages, this only helps them to a limited extent in their everyday lives.

I realize that no one who has a low pension opens a bottle of champagne. But I want to make it clear: It made a difference if someone voted for the Social Democrats three years ago. All of the measures mentioned would not have been in place under Chancellor Armin Laschet. And we are a bit ahead of Sahra Wagenknecht in that respect. When in doubt, she always demands a little more than the SPD, but in her entire political life she has never implemented any measure, but has always been in opposition. No one is better off because of that.

Dissatisfaction in Thuringia before the state elections: “Keyword: Heating Act”

Many people in Thuringia blame the developments after reunification for many of the problems in the cities, such as a lack of infrastructure or hospitals. Can you understand that?

I was born four months before the fall of the Berlin Wall and I cannot give an authentic account of what it was like back then. What I do know is that there was of course great euphoria and a desire for rapid equalization of living conditions. Looking back, not all of this went ideally. Some economic differences are still a feature of the situation today, and people in East Germany are rightly sensitive to them. Federal states such as Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg started out after 1990 with practically no assets, compared to the West German states, where many people had already had assets. This has continued to this day. Think of the heating law, which involves major investments. Another example: inheritance tax. 2.5 percent of Germans live in Thuringia, but the state only generates 0.3 percent of inheritance tax. This has a lasting impact on a state budget and causes frustration if politicians do not counteract it.

Politicians from Thuringia report that in recent months there have been significantly more insults on social media and attacks on the street against them. Do you experience this yourself?

Social media is the tip of the iceberg, it’s really disgusting. Fortunately, on the street and in direct conversation, things are more nuanced and mostly positive. Attacks must not have the effect that enemies of democracy want. They want democrats to stop getting involved, stop demonstrating, stop running for city parliament – and instead stay at home. We have mayors resigning in Germany, and in Saxony a district administrator has recently resigned because the threat from the far right against him and especially his family was too massive. The best antidote is for more people to get involved – including in political parties.

Attacks on politicians are increasing in Thuringia: “We need herd protection”

How do you deal with insults yourself? Does it just roll off your back? Or can it be stressful?

After several years in top politics and as a public figure, I’m used to a lot, but it’s not about me. I get paid well for what I do, and there’s a police patrol at my public events. I’m concerned about the people who give civil society a face in their voluntary work as local councillors, pastors or works council members. They are intimidated and we as a society have to make sure that they don’t throw in the towel. For that, we need herd protection: lots of people who are clearly on their side, even across party lines.