Put your hand back to fiscal calendar, to lighten the June deadlines at risk of “traffic jam” and to meet families and businesses still struggling with the Covid crisis: a week opens highlight for the taxman, which he should see coming by now almost discounted mini-postponement for the advance balance of VAT numbers and also the extension of the freezing of the collection, for a “summer without folders“as the Northern League leader is repeating Matteo Salvini.

The option of a new postponement is now shared by almost all the majority forces, thus prefiguring yet another postponement. The last one was foreseen in Sostegni bis decree, with a extension of the stop until 30 June, to once again postpone the restart of collection, which has been stopped since March last year. The new extension will be two months, thus providing for restart the notification activity from 1 September and collection of folders by theRevenue Agency.

To ask for the postponement are already a series of amendments to the Sostegni bis decree, currently being examined by the Budget Committee of the Chamber, pending the passage in the Chamber and the conversion into law. It is likely, however, that the change to postpone everything to September will come through a proposal presented by the supervisor of the provision. There are, however, a number of issues under discussion among the government forces further interventions in the tax field, like the hypothesis of one installment payments with longer deadlines for scrapping and balance and excerpt.

A reflection concerns the postponement of the payment of the balance-account of Irpef, Ires and Irap for the subjects Isa (synthetic indices of reliability), the deadline of June 30 could be postponed to July 20. For a more precise picture it will be necessary to wait until next week, when the package of changes intended to enter the Sostegni bis decree.

(Continued: the node of the installments of the scrapping and of the balance and excerpt and aid for homeowners under eviction)