Text will also depend on a complementary law to define main points, including rates, cashback and basic basket

The tax reform, approved in the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday (Jul 6, 2023), will only come into force from 2026, in a transition phase. The tax system will only be fully updated in 2033, a decade after approval.

The text will still be debated in the Senate, before final approval. Senators foresee several changes and a discussion with “very calm” It is “very cautious“, according to the leader of Podemos in the House, Oriovisto Guimaraes (PR).

The senators also indicate that it will be a long process until a consensus is reached on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) in the National Congress.

Amendments to the Constitution cannot have disagreements between the House and the Senate. That is, congressmen need to reach an agreement and approve exactly the same text in both Houses.

The reform establishes the unification of taxes. Currently, the country has 5 taxes levied on products purchased by the population: IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), PIS (Social Integration Program), Cofins (Contribution for Financing Social Security), ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) and ISS (Tax on Services).

The proposal is to simplify them into dual VAT for goods and services, with a federal taxation, which would unify IPI, PIS and Cofins, and another state/municipal one, which would unify ICMS and ISS.

In the proposal approved by the deputies, the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) would be created in place of the IPI, PIS and Cofins, to be administered by the Union, and the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) to combine ICMS and ISS, with management shared by states and municipalities.

The text indicates a 7-year transition. It will be from 2026 to 2033, and in this last year the current taxes would be totally extinct.

The process should start in 2026, with the collection of CBS at a rate of 0.9% and IBS of 0.1%, which can be offset against contributions to PIS or Cofins. In 2027, the CBS comes into force and the extinction of the PIS and Cofins is expected, with a reduction to zero of the IPI rates – with the exception of products that have not been industrialized in the Manaus Free Zone.

It is also indicated that the ICMS and ISS rates should be gradually reduced from 2029 to 2032. At the same time, the IBS rates will be increased to maintain the level of collection at the federal levels.

With the change in collection based on the principle of destination, the text indicates the federative transition so as not to have the commitment of public revenues already assumed by the States. The proposal is that it be carried out over 50 years, from 2029 to 2078. States, the Federal District and municipalities participate.

However, even after the approval of the PEC in the National Congress, there will still be points to be defined by congressmen. This is because the current text indicates that several central points of the reform will be defined and detailed based on a complementary law. That is, with a text that will still be defined, discussed, amended and voted on in the House and Senate.

Among the main points that will go through this 2nd process are: the products that make up the national basic basket and, therefore, will have tax exemption; the rates of each tax; the selective tax; and the specific regimes.

Understand:

NATIONAL BASIC BASKET

In the proposal approved by the Chamber, the creation of a national basic basket was established, with the definition of which foods will compose this group to be defined later by complementary law and tax exemption.

The preliminary text of the rapporteur, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), released on June 22, had been criticized by different sectors of society for the possibility of increasing taxes on basic foodstuffs.

DEFINITION OF RATES

The CBS and IBS rates remain to be defined by supplementary law. The proposal already establishes that some sectors have a different taxation regime, charging 40% of the full rate value.

The rates were not fixed in the Constitution so that they can be updated from year to year in order to avoid an increase in the tax burden.

SELECTION TAX

The scope of the selective tax will be defined by complementary law. The text of the reform establishes that the tax will be the responsibility of the Union, on goods and services harmful to health and the environment.

The products that will be affected by the measure will be decided later. The tax may apply to more than one production chain. For example: being charged for production and marketing. It will be charged on imports, not being charged on exports.

REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT FUND

The criteria for distribution of the Regional Development Fund will also be defined by a complementary law.

The text approved by the Chamber establishes the creation of a fund to reduce regional inequalities and encourage the maintenance of undertakings in less developed regions.

The proposal maintained the amount of BRL 40 billion for the fund, as it was in the initial text and proposed by the government. The governors wanted R$75 billion. They weren’t answered.

The fund will come into effect in 2029, with no end date. In the 1st year, it will be R$ 8 billion, increasing progressively until 2032. From 2033, the Union will pay the R$ 40 billion per year.

DISTRIBUTION OF BOARD RESOURCES

The text creates a Federative Council to manage the funds collected, with the participation of the Union, States and municipalities. The agency would be responsible for receiving the taxes collected and distributing them. The sharing of collected resources was to be defined by complementary law.

In the final text approved by the Chamber, the Federative Council will be formed by:

27 representatives, one from each state and the Federal District;

27 representatives from municipalities and the Federal District (14 being elected based on equal votes and 13 based on votes weighted by the respective populations).

Decisions, on the other hand, will be taken if there is an absolute majority of the votes of the representatives of the municipalities and the Federal District and the absolute majority of the representatives of the States, including, necessarily, the absolute majority of the representatives “which correspond to more than 60% of the population”.

AMAZON FUND

The text approved by the deputies also defines the creation of a specific fund for the State of Amazonas. There is no estimate of the cost of this for the Union, which will also bear the transfer to the State. The objective, according to the project, is to encourage the development and diversification of economic activities in the Amazon. A complementary law will define the minimum amount of annual contribution and correction criteria.