The Tax Authorities have won summary proceedings against Youri Plate, a self-proclaimed lawyer who advised autonomous people not to pay taxes. According to the Maastricht court, the information that Plate spreads is ‘clearly incorrect and misleading’. The advisor must post the judge’s ruling on his own website; if he does not do so, he must pay a penalty of 50,000 euros.
Cyril Rosman
