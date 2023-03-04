Former head of intelligence at the Federal Revenue would have consulted personal information of former president Bolsonaro’s disaffections

A IRS said this Friday (March 3, 2023) that it will restrict employee access to the agency’s confidential data. The statement was made in response to the accusations against Ricardo Pereira Feitosa, former general coordinator of Research and Investigation at the Tax Authorities. He would have obtained, without authorization, information from people who have friction with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The servers that accessed protected data, without motivation, have been identified and are being properly processed”wrote the agency in note. Some would already be under penalty process. Read the full statement at the end of the report.

According to the newspaper Folha de S.PauloFeitosa obtained income tax data for the following individuals in July 2019:

The 3 men were not under investigation at the time. Therefore, there was no justification for copying the data. He would also have accessed data from Marinho’s wife, Adriana, from 2010 to 2013.

The former head of Intelligence left office on September 25, 2019. He is currently a tax auditor for the customs administration in Cuiabá.

Aware of the irregularities, the Federal Revenue opened disciplinary proceedings against the former head of Intelligence.

On Wednesday (1st March), the MPTCU (Public Ministry at the Federal Court of Accounts) sent a request to the Court of Accounts to investigate the case. The objective is to find out whether senior officials at the Federal Revenue have failed to allow access to information. It also asks for verification of possible deviations from the purpose of the former general coordinator.

On the subject, the Tax Authorities say that all TCU determinations and recommendations “will be answered within the established period, which ends in April 2023”.

Read the IRS note in full: