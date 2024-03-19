According to the Federal Revenue, there are around 500 thousand debtors, totaling around R$642 million in unpaid debts

A IRS is sending warning messages to domestic employers with social security debts. Messages are sent via 3 channels: post office, e-Cac Portal and email.

The value of total debts in the category is R$642 thousand. According to the agency, there are approximately 500,000 employers with debt records. In order for it to be paid off, there is the possibility of paying the amount in installments, as long as the minimum installment is R$100.00, in up to 60 installments.

When the domestic employer does not pay social security contributions, the employee is prevented from enjoying social security and government benefits, in addition to facing difficulties in withdrawing the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

How to check debts

How to pay

on the RFB Services Portal, select pending debts;

click in “issue Darf”;

If you want to include labor charges in arrears on the same bill, such as the FGTS, for example, issue the DAE through eSocial.

Non-regularization

Failure to pay outstanding debts may result in fines and interest on the amount owed, in addition to preventing the use of social security benefits, such as withdrawing FGTS, for example. Read: