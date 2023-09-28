Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/27/2023 – 22:54

Cases of fraud in the use of tax benefits provided for in the aid package for companies in the tourism and events sectors caused the Federal Revenue to issue an alert this Wednesday (27). The agency reported having sent a notice to taxpayers suspected of having inserted false information in their declarations about the Events Sector Emergency Resumption Program (Perse).

According to the Federal Revenue, communicating false information can result in fines of up to 100% in cases of proven fraud and result in the opening of criminal proceedings. Subpoenaed companies will be able to correct the data to receive help. The agency did not disclose how many taxpayers received the notice.

Created to help companies in the tourism and events sectors affected by the covid-19 pandemic, Perse authorizes the renegotiation of tax and non-tax debts, including with the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS), through transaction agreements in individual or membership modalities. Companies will be able to receive discounts of up to 70% on the total amount of the debt and pay in installments over up to 145 months.

The Revenue clarifies that the conditions of the program include compliance with the National Classification of Economic Activities (CNAE), regulated by a concierge published on December 29th of last year, which defines the segments that will be able to receive the benefits. Services indirectly related to tourism and event activities, such as passenger transport, organization of excursions, restaurants, will need to be registered in the Register of Tourist Service Providers (Cadastur) on March 18, 2022.

Created by Law No. 14,148, of May 3, 2021, Perse only came into force this year because the regulation took around a year and a half to come out. In addition to the ordinance that lists the CNAE, published by the former Ministry of Economy, the Federal Revenue published a Normative Instruction in October last year with rules for the program.