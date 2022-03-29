For years, the Tax and Customs Administration used a manual stating that the fraud risks of citizens filing tax returns could be estimated on the basis of nationality. This was revealed on Tuesday from two published studies by the consultancy and accountancy firm PwC, commissioned by the Ministry of Finance. Until 2018, people who were identified in this way ended up at the so-called Fraud detection facility, the FSV. This in turn could mean that people were excluded from debt restructuring or were unable to make a personal payment arrangement. In that case it also became impossible to set up a company. Actual fraudsters ended up on this ‘black list’, but in many cases also innocent citizens.

Analysts of the Tax and Customs Administration used the ‘detection at the gate’ system to select 20,000 from the 12 million final tax returns per year for further verification. Tax returns about which there were suspicions of fraud were sent to the FSV. According to the PwC study, the Tax and Customs Administration had manuals for ‘detection at the gate’ analysts between 2014 and 2019 containing ‘decision rules’. It stated that personal characteristics such as nationality and age could also lead to such a check. The fraud risks could also be estimated on the basis of ‘fiscal factors related to personal characteristics’: for example, a gift to a mosque could possibly ensure that someone ended up on the FSV list.

Offender Profile

The tax authorities had also drawn up a so-called offender profile of someone who should be detected by the ‘detection at the gate’ system as a possible fraudster and for further checks. According to PwC, the offender profile was as follows: ‘low income according to the counter-information, (above) average wage according to tax return, usually young (18-35), often no tax partner, often male and often of foreign descent’. Counter-information is all information that the tax authorities are able to collect about a citizen from third parties.

PwC says it cannot determine whether the manual has actually been applied by employees of the Tax and Customs Administration. Nevertheless, State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Tax Authorities, CDA) calls PwC’s findings “serious” and says he is “shocked” by the reports. “Selection can never take place on the basis of characteristics of the taxpayer that are not relevant,” said the State Secretary. “The fact that PwC has found examples of references to nationality in manuals and an offender profile is unacceptable and morally reprehensible.”

The FSV was discredited for the first time around the Allowances affair, because victims were added to the list and as a result had to repay all childcare benefits received earlier – in many cases unjustly. Later it turned out that citizens who filed income tax returns could also end up at the FSV: in dozens of cases this happened partly on the basis of nationality and appearance, according to previous studies by PwC. In many cases, people could also end up on the list because parts of the tax authorities did not work well with each other. A signal at one part of the Tax Authorities could be interpreted as proof of fraud at another part of the organization.