Self-employed workers pay more taxes on average than retirees and employees indicated by the political-trade union debate as the most loyal to the tax authorities: according to the latest Mef data available on income for 2018, in fact, it emerges that, on average, pensioners pay an annual net income tax of 3,173 euros, employees of 4,006 euros and entrepreneurs / self-employed workers of € 5,741. It is the Mestre CGIA that re-reads the imbalance in the tax burden linked to the IRPEF.

“Tax evasion in Italy is estimated to amount to € 105 billion per year and in the political-trade union debate, it is now repeated like a mantra that almost 90% of the personal income tax would be paid by retirees and employees “, recalls the CGIA according to which it is a”



completely misleading statement “which reproduces the effects of a “serious statistical / interpretative mistake “: if, in fact, we still read in the note from the Centro Studi Cgia,” it is clear that over 82% of the personal income tax (and not 90%) is paid to the tax authorities by pensioners and employees, this happens because these 2 categories represent almost 89% of the total of Irpef taxpayers present in Italy “.

If, on the other hand, one wanted to demonstrate the imbalance of the tax burden linked to personal income tax, the “correct” methodology consists in calculating the average amount paid by each taxpayer belonging to each of the 3 main types that pay the tax on natural persons: self-employed, employees and pensioners. And it is therefore by applying this method that the results are reversed for the CGIA of Mestre. Meanwhile, still on the front of the fight against tax evasion, continues the analysis of the artisans, there is the decisive flop of Cashback and the lottery of receipts.

If indeed the cashback was “filed” by the Draghi government which, starting from June 2021, suspended its application due to manifest inability to pursue the objective alsoand the receipt lottery does not seem, Cgia says, to have aroused great interest among taxpayers / consumers. “According to data from the Customs and Monopoly Agency, if in March 2021 the monthly receipts associated with the lottery had reached the maximum peak of 25 thousand units, then there was a constant contraction; last autumn the monthly number was dropped to just over 5 thousand units “.

To have to be used with the billions of information that arrive in anti-evasion function instead should be the 162 databases available to the State which, however, Cgia still denounces, only a small part is able to “use”. “It is true that soon these databases should begin to communicate with each other, that is, to be interoperable. However, if every year the people of tax evaders subtract 105 billion euros from the tax authorities and our 007s managed to recover it, in the pre-Covid period, between 18 and 20, it means that, potentially, we know life, death and miracles about those who are known to the tax authorities, while we groped in the dark towards those who are not, with the result that the evasion thrives, penalizing excessively those who are known to it. he pays taxes to the last cent “, concludes the study.