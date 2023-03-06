Items are not part of the parts valued at BRL 16.5 million that the Federal Revenue Service seized at the airport in Guarulhos (SP)

The Federal Revenue said this Monday (6.Mar.2023) that it should analyze the entry of another set of jewels that would have been sent by the government of Saudi Arabia to the then president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as a gift. The items, however, are not part of the parts valued at BRL 16.5 million that the Tax Authorities seized at Guarulhos airport (SP) in October 2021.

In note (read at the end of this report), the Federal Revenue said that the ticket of the package in Brazil “it would only be possible if brought by another traveler, different from the one targeted by customs inspection”.

The IRS cites “journalistic articles” and says that “the fact may theoretically constitute a violation of customs legislation by the other traveler, due to lack of declaration and collection of taxes”.

The IRS claims that “will take the appropriate measures within the scope of its competences for the clarification and compliance with customs legislation, without prejudice to analysis and clarification regarding the destination of the good”.

Understand

A receipt shows that a box of items from the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was delivered to make up the personal collection of the Planalto Palace. The delivery document of the items to the collection (full – 158 KB) indicates that the set is composed of:

1 masbaha (kind of rosary);

1 watch with leather bracelet;

1 pair of cufflinks;

1 pen; It is

1 ring.

The pieces differ from the diamond jewels withheld on October 26, 2021. They would be a gift from the Saudi government to the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The objects were in the backpack of the adviser to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerquewho joined the federal government entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

Here is the full text of the Federal Revenue note released this Monday (6.Mar.2023):

“Regarding the news published in the press about the seizure of jewelry at Guarulhos International Airport, on 10/26/2021, preserving data protected by secrecy, the Federal Revenue further clarifies the following:

“The passenger selection procedure takes into account risk management criteria, based on a set of information related to the flight, the passenger and the characteristics of the trip.

“Journalistic articles mention the existence of another package of jewelry that would have entered the country, which would only be possible if brought by another traveler, different from the one targeted by customs inspection.

“The fact may theoretically constitute a violation of customs legislation by the other traveler, due to lack of declaration and collection of taxes.

“In view of the facts, the Federal Revenue will take the appropriate measures within the scope of its competences for the clarification and compliance with customs legislation, without prejudice to analysis and clarification regarding the destination of the good.”