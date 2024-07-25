Head of Federal Revenue’s research center says there may be a change in July; government collected R$18 billion less than expected with the measure

The head of the Center for Tax Studies of IRSClaudimir Malaquias, reaffirmed this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) that there was no significant revenue collection in 2024 with the resumption of the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) quality vote in 2024. The government reduced revenue expectations from R$55.6 billion to R$37.7 billion with the measure throughout the year.

When asked by journalists, Malaquias replied: “Until June, we didn’t see any sign”. He said he did not know whether any amount had actually been entered nor did he say what the exact figure would be.

“Until June, we can assure you that it won’t. I need to check about June.”he said at the Ministry of Finance when commenting on the collection data for the first half of the year.

In 2023, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) managed to score the resumption of the council’s casting vote. This means that, in cases of a tie in trials, the Tax Authorities would have the deciding decision. Historically, the decision of Minerva tends to go to the Union’s side.

The special secretary of the Treasury, Robinson Barreirinhas, said on Monday (25 July) that the frustration in revenues was due to the fact that taxpayers who lose the trial have up to 180 days to accept the judgment, which would not have been considered in the estimates.

In 2023, when the Budget for the following year was released, the resumption of the Carf’s casting vote was one of the sources of revenue mentioned as a way to achieve a zero deficit.

The government wants spending in 2024 to be equal to expenditure. In practice, it is necessary to cut spending and increase revenue. The problem is that little has been done to save money, only to increase revenue.

Experts say that the strategy of relying on revenue is uncertain. Revenue estimates are not certain and depend on many variables. Reducing expenses, on the other hand, is more certain, since the money already exists and it is only necessary to stop providing the figures.