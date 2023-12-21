Bank credit for 244,476 tax payers will be provided on December 28; find out how to consult

The Federal Revenue opened for consultation another residual batch of IRPF (Individual Income Tax) refund for the month of December 2023 on Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023). Bank credit for 244,476 tax payers will be made on December 28, for a total amount of R$370,453,244.97.

Of this total, R$ 268,895,534.49 refers to tax payers who have priority, with 4,314 elderly people over 80 years old, 39,830 from 60 to 79 years old, 4,945 with some physical or mental disability or serious illness, 8,831 whose greatest source of income is teaching and, finally, 93,584 tax payers who received priority for using the Pre-filled Declaration or chose to receive the refund via Pix. A total of 92,972 people were also covered.

Access

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on Internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Check the Refund”. The page presents guidelines and channels for providing the service, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. If any pending issue is identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting any information that may be incorrect.

The Tax Authority also provides an application for tablets It is smartphones which makes it possible to consult directly in the Federal Revenue databases information about the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of a CPF registration.

Payment

Payment of the refund is made to the bank account indicated in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indicating a Pix key. If, for any reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen will be able to reschedule the credit of amounts simply and quickly through the BB Portal, accessing the address or by calling the BB Relationship Center at 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special phone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within 1 year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Federal Revenue website, accessing the Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax menu and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

With information from Brazil Agency