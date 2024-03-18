Delivery opened at 8am on Friday (15th March) and runs until 11:59pm on May 31st

The Federal Revenue Service received 2.24 million Income Tax declarations by 4pm on Sunday (March 17, 2024). The amount is equivalent to 5.23% of the 43 million declarations expected for this year.

Delivery started at 8am on Friday (15th March) and will continue until 11:59pm on May 31st. According to the Tax Authorities, 88% of the declarations submitted so far will be entitled to receive a refund, while 6.7% will have to pay Income Tax and 5.3% have no tax to pay or receive.

The majority of documents were filled out using the computer program (72.8%), but 16.6% of tax payers resorted to filling them out online, which leaves the draft declaration saved on the IRS computers. Already 10.7% declared through the My Income Tax application.

A total of 47.1% of taxpayers who submitted the document to the Tax Authorities used the pre-filled declaration, in which the declarant downloads a preliminary version of the document and only needs to confirm or, if necessary, rectify the information. The simplified discount option represents 57.4% of shipments.

New deadline

Until 2019, the deadline for submitting the declaration began on the 1st business day of March and ran until the last business day of April. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, delivery took place from March to May 31st. Since 2023, the later deadline has come into force, with sending starting on March 15, which gives tax payers more time to prepare the declaration since receiving income reports, which is done until the end of February .

Another factor that boosted the record was the anticipation of the download of the declaration generating program. Initially scheduled to be released from Friday (15th March), the program was released in advance for Tuesday (12th March).

According to the Federal Revenue Service, the expectation is that 43 million declarations will be received this year, a number higher than last year's record, when the Tax Authorities received 41,151,515 documents. Anyone who sends the declaration after the deadline will pay a fine of R$165.74 or 20% of the tax due, whichever is higher.

News

This year, the declaration has some changes. The main one is the increase in the income limit that requires the document to be sent, as a result of the change in the exemption range. The taxable income limit that requires taxpayers to declare increased from R$28,559.70 to R$30,639.90.

In May 2023, the government raised the exemption range to R$2,640, equivalent to 2 minimum wages at the time. The change did not correct the other ranges in the table, it only raised the limit up to which the taxpayer is exempt.

Even with the upper ranges of the table not being corrected, the change caused a sequence of cascading effects that will be reflected in the mandatory declaration and deduction amounts. In addition law 14,663/2023 raised the limit of exempt and non-taxable income and minimum assets to declare Income Tax.

With information from Brazil Agency.