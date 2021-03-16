In Russia, on Wednesday, March 17, innovations come into force that allow tax authorities to access bank secrets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding document in February. Now banks are required to provide tax authorities with copies of clients’ passports, powers of attorney for the disposal of funds on the account, applications and agreements for opening an account to the tax authorities within three days after the request.

In addition, it is necessary to provide cards with samples of signatures and seals.

The Federal Tax Service said that tax authorities’ access to bank secrets is necessary to prevent citizens from evading taxes and will not affect bona fide taxpayers.

At the same time, the FTS recalled that all information about taxpayers received by the tax authorities is tax secret and has a special storage and access regime in accordance with Art. 102 of the Tax Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the senior analyst of NRA bank ratings, Nadezhda Karavaeva, such measures are necessary to increase control over the cash flows of citizens and enterprises to further understand the volume of possible undeclared income.