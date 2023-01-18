Implementing organizations including the Tax and Customs Administration, DUO, the CBR and the UWV are ‘ringing the bell’, says a group representing the organizations in the first State of Implementation. Two years after an important report from the House of Representatives on implementation problems, implementation is still ‘opaque, inflexible and error-prone,’ writes a steering group consisting of, among others, senior civil servants. The main cause: complicated rules and an accumulation of policies.

#Tax #authorities #DUO #CBR #UWV #sounding #alarm #Citizens #longer #wood #trees