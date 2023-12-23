Products include clothing and technology items; university intends to use them in laboratories

A IRS announced on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) that it delivered R$ 22.5 million in seized goods to the USP (University of Sao Paulo).

The largest share (R$ 20.5 million) refers to clothing products. The other R$2 million goes to technology items, such as cameras, drones, projectors, 3D printers and virtual reality glasses.

The agreement for the donation of the goods took place in August, through a Technical Cooperation Agreement.

According to the Tax Authority, the university will use the resources to build laboratories, develop innovation projects and revitalize the Digital Cave (space dedicated to virtual reality and the institution's technology).

“These initiatives promise to generate significant impact on society”declared the Federal Revenue in a statement.