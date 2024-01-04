Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/01/2024 – 20:56

Federal Revenue tax auditors decided this Wednesday, 4th, to continue the category's general strike, which began on November 20th. According to Sindifisco Nacional (Federal Revenue Tax Auditors Union), which organized the virtual meeting held this Thursday, 4th, the auditors rejected the proposal to pay variable remuneration for this year presented by the Ministry of Finance in a meeting held on the last day. 27.

At the time, says Sindifisco, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, maintained the same offer that had already been rejected by 95% of the category. “The federal government's proposal fails to fully comply with the Application Plan for the Special Fund for the Development and Improvement of Inspection Activities (Fundaf) for the year 2024, approved by Ordinance MF 727/2023. The demand is foreseen in Law 13,464, approved in 2017, and still needs to be implemented. Fundaf, created more than 40 years ago, is used to guarantee the maintenance of the collection mechanisms that make the public budget viable”, said the union in a statement.

With the deliberation taken this Wednesday, the strike continues without an end date and takes place in all areas of the Federal Revenue, respecting the minimum of 30% for the operation of essential services, the entity also stated.