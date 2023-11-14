admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 14/11/2023 – 12:51

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, and the secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, arranged a meeting with a small delegation of tax auditors for the afternoon of this Tuesday, 14th, after speaking with representatives of the category that did protest in front of the Pasta headquarters.

The auditors ask for compliance with an ordinance that regulated the payment of a productivity bonus for the category, but which did not establish the parameters for this. They also claim that there is no space in the 2024 budget for this payment and are calling for a strike starting next Monday.

To the auditors, Durigan reinforced the relevance of the Federal Revenue’s work for the government and the country and reiterated the dialogue by scheduling a meeting for this afternoon, together with Barreirinhas. The Secretary of Revenue, in turn, recalled that the current management complies with the agreements signed.

The Tax Authority is expanding its supervision of international purchases, within the scope of the Conform Remittance program, and will have a strategic role with the possibility of signing tax transaction agreements, as is already the case with the National Treasury Attorney General’s Office (PGFN).

The request for the regulation of productivity bonuses is an old claim in the category. “The law dates back to 2016 and was not implemented because there was a lack of regulation. The decree came, but resources were not allocated in the Budget for 2024. Minister Haddad has already spoken publicly to say that it is a law, and you can agree or disagree with it, but it must be complied with”, said Isac Falcão, president from Sindifisco Nacional, the entity that represents tax auditors at the Federal Revenue.

He says that there is no estimated value for the bonus, because the ordinance that regulated this payment did not establish the parameters. This is a point that needs to be discussed with the Executive.

In addition, Sindifisco is also joining the campaign for salary adjustments, as are other categories of civil servants. These discussions, however, are led by the Permanent National Forum on Typical State Careers (Fonacate). Tax auditors’ salaries vary between R$23,300 and R$30,300, according to data from the Personnel Statistical Panel.