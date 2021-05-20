A monitoring conducted by “Emirates Today” of the “Tawteen” platform concerned with the employment of citizens in the private sector, affiliated to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, revealed the availability of 890 modern job opportunities for national cadres who are looking for work at private sector establishments representing various sectors of work in different emirates. The state, with salaries ranging between 5000 and 80 thousand dirhams.

The Emirate of Dubai topped the list of the most demanding employers to employ citizens, as it provided 588 job opportunities on the platform, while the total number of private sector establishments that succeeded in providing job opportunities for national cadres through the “Tawteen” platform reached 1,369 employers.

The “Tawteen” platform works to support and enhance the participation of national human resources in the approved jobs, in order to ensure the fulfillment of the career aspirations of national competencies, by qualifying, training and guiding them, and creating an attractive work environment within the strategic economic establishments in the private sector.

In detail, the online platform for employing citizens in the private sector (Tawteen), affiliated to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, witnessed a remarkable increase during the last five days, in the total number of job opportunities available to citizens looking for jobs, as well as in the number of employers that provide these opportunities, in job sectors. Diverse in the various emirates of the country.

According to a monitoring conducted by Emirates Today, the total number of establishments that hired job-seekers through the platform reached 1,369 establishments, while the total number of job opportunities available on the platform from May 16 to May 20 reached 890 vacancies, including 588 jobs. In the emirate of Dubai, which by far tops the list of the most in-demand jobs, followed by Abu Dhabi, which has 232 job opportunities, then Sharjah 26, Ras al-Khaimah 20, Ajman 17, Fujairah five, and Umm al-Quwain, which has two job opportunities.

According to the monitoring, the required vacancy lists included a number of jobs, with salaries ranging between 40 thousand and 80 thousand dirhams in higher administrative specialties, in the areas of legal and financial advice, and in the health sector, in addition to jobs in various other sectors and fields, with salaries ranging between 5000 And 35 thousand dirhams.

The jobs offered cover more than 45 different sectors, the most important of which are education, hospitality, building and construction, manufacturing, real estate, trade, business services, information technology, health, social work, legal services, financial intermediation, accounting, commodities, as well as environment-related work. Energy, and others.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the online platform “Tawteen” is the link between citizens looking for work and employers who intend to hire, especially that the most important employers in the region are keen to add vacancies to this platform daily, directing a number of advice to the platform’s users who wish to In the job opportunities at private sector establishments that suit their aspirations at any job level, including good thinking about the strengths and weaknesses, and the type of work that can be enjoyed, before starting to search for a job, as well as, the more the job seeker introduces himself better, The likelihood that he will find a new job that provides him with more satisfaction has increased, as the job seeker must answer several questions that he asks himself, including “What do you want in the job? What is the job title, salary, career development, personal development, work location, and company culture that you want to work in? ”

The list of advice also included the need to pay attention to the development of a CV, as it is one of the most important tools for searching for a job, as it must be well suited to the required job, and includes quantifiable achievements related to this job, and the job seeker must take good care of the words and phrases used. In the job description, what makes him very suitable for the job, making sure to include these phrases in the CV (provided he has real experiences, of course).

The Ministry advised job seekers on the “Tawteen” platform that they should persevere in developing the skills required for the job, such as English language and computer use. It also advised the importance of working on the continuous development of answers to common questions related to job interviews, before the job seeker receives any contact to make His first interview, pointing out that the job seeker can conduct what looks like a “rehearsal” for the job interview using the mock interview technique with a friend, network contact, or interview trainer, because the more preparedness is for the interview, the more comfortable and successful the job seeker is.

• Dubai tops the list of the most sought-after employers to employ citizens with 588 job opportunities.

5 conditions

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has set five conditions for those wishing to register as job-seekers with the “Tawteen” portal, including that the applicant be a citizen of the country, holders of a family book, have a certificate of good conduct, and be between 18-60 years old, He must be unemployed, and ready to join work or any of the training programs, within a period not exceeding two weeks.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

