Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the start of work on implementing its new operating model, within the framework of achieving government directions in providing services, which was based on the developmental outputs of work and business continuity models that were applied during the period of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The Ministry called on customers to take advantage of the advantages of the new operational model, which is based on the smart and electronic service channels and the call center, and the “Tawseel” service provided by the Ministry to complete the service with ease and accuracy, in accordance with the highest standards of data protection and security, and on what it is based on by the proactive and proactive way On the services and their completion, in a way that makes it easier for customers to obtain the required service at the time and place convenient for them.

The Ministry’s smart digital channels, available through the website and the smart application, allow customers to access services according to easy, easy and safe mechanisms that meet their needs, in all their categories, and through the most widely used languages ​​in the labor market (Arabic, English, Urdu, and French).

The smart application available in the “Google Play” and “Apple Store” stores is distinguished by its integration with government services to ensure that transactions are completed with one click, and in an integrated application, especially through the availability of the “smart payment” feature through the federal electronic payment gateway.

The ministry’s website www.mohre.gov.ae provides services according to the latest international standards and practices related, as it combines distinct design and innovation in the use of technology, to provide the best user experience, taking into account the simplicity of browsing, the flow and interconnectedness of services, and the ease of completion around the clock.

The Ministry also provides through the call center on the toll-free number 80060 its services through a group of languages ​​most used in the labor market, as the center provides integrated information and procedural services to customers, in addition to providing technical support to them, and the call center allows the possibility of communicating with the ministry by more than one channel, including Phone communication, e-mail, or live chat, and the Ministry is working to increase the number of procedural services provided through this channel, according to studied stages, taking into account the needs and requirements of customers.

Tawseel service provides a fleet of vehicles to provide fast and distinguished services at the location specified by the customer who wants to take advantage of this service, which can be requested from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, from Saturday to Thursday, through the smart application «Tawseel» in my store «Apple. Store ”and“ Google Play ”, or by calling 8008585, as no additional fees are charged for requesting the“ Tawseel ”service, and the customer pays the prescribed fees for the service that is performed, and the“ Tawseel ”service is the best option for senior citizens and people of determination. In obtaining the Ministry’s services easily and easily, as the Ministry is also working on a partnership contract with the Ministry of Community Development in this context.

