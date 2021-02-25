Today, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the end of the maintenance and development work that was performed on its call center, which continued throughout the month of February.

And she said, in a message sent to its customers on its official pages on social media platforms: “Our dear customers and followers, we are pleased to inform you that, starting from next Sunday, the service levels in the call center will return to normal, after the completion of all modernization, development and maintenance of the ministry’s call center systems That have been implemented to provide you with the best services. “

On February 4, the ministry announced the suspension of all services provided to customers within the systems of its call center (80060), due to maintenance, modernization and development, in order to provide its customers with services according to the highest levels of quality, expressing its apology for the long waiting period for the customers of the center On a temporary basis, until the system is equipped with new features and updates.





