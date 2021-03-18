The Ministries of Justice, Human Resources and Emiratisation have launched two vehicles for the “Tawseel” service designated for terminating the transactions of the categories of senior citizens and people of determination, specialized in the legal work of the notary and registering the case, documentation and testimonies, and the express and distinguished services in the place specified by the customer wishing to benefit, and led by female employees and citizens The headquarters of the judiciary in Fujairah.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al-Naqbi, stated that the ministry intends to complete the provision of “delivery” service in the emirates of Ajman and Umm Al-Quwain as a second stage, after it was launched in the Emirate of Sharjah, and then followed by the Emirate of Fujairah.

Al Naqbi pointed out that Tawseel vehicles are equipped with the latest smart and electronic technologies, enabling it to achieve a rapid response to the customer, especially in remote areas of the emirate, which enables him to receive its services with a maximum arrival time of 15 minutes from the request and completion of the transaction, with an average time of 10 minutes. These vehicles operate from Saturday to Thursday from eight in the morning for a period of 12 hours, stressing that no additional fees are charged for requesting the “delivery” service.

Al-Naqbi confirmed that Tawseel service is the first of its kind at the state level to activate the services of the Ministry of Justice through mobile centers, equipped with the necessary equipment to carry out their work, pointing out that these centers are mobile vehicles, driven by a competent employee to finish the transactions of customers while they are at their sites, according to time. They prefer.





