Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

German coach Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea, England, expressed his great pride in his team’s qualification for the Champions League final, after overcoming Real Madrid in the semi-finals, with a 1-1 draw in the first leg, and a deserved 2-0 victory in the second leg, the second time in a row that reached In it to the final, after he did it with Paris Saint-Germain last year.

In an interview with Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television Network, Tuchel said that he owes a debt of gratitude and gratitude to Chelsea and its management, for having received support and assistance from the day he came to “Stamford Bridge” last January.

About the match, Tuchel said: We played a strong second half, but we suffered in the first half, because Real had more possession of the ball, but every time we succeeded in possessing the ball, it represented a dangerous counter-attack for us.

“We created a lot of chances in the second half, and I can only thank all the players who never lost focus throughout the match.”

When asked, this is your second final with a different team, what does it mean to you? Tuchel said: This is the “gift” of hard and hard work in football and the culmination of the great effort that I make, and also a “gift” to have with me such players who fully trust in me and help me achieve my ideas and goals.

On Chelsea, Tuchel said: He is very, very strong and has a distinct personality, and all of his focus is on achieving championships and titles, and the mentality here is wonderful.

He added: In training, matches and difficult situations, I feel that I am “supported” by everyone around me.

About the English Premier League, its strength and excitement, he said: It is an exceptional tournament, but you have to give it 100%, otherwise you will not have a list. When asked about Brazilian team captain Thiago Silva and his important role, Tuchel said: Thiago was captain of my team at Saint-Germain, and he is now the leader of the «Blues», and our relationship is based on a lot of respect and mutual trust, he is a model of a true professional, and an extraordinary person.