Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Economic Balance Council – which plays a key role in empowering the defense and security industries sector in the United Arab Emirates and Truss Seas Engineering Company, signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at supporting the company’s plans to develop technologies for producing water from air, for the purpose of using it in the military and civilian fields. This technology is distinguished by the Swiss company Sees – which holds more than four patents – by its technological development, and its use of the latest engineering techniques to produce water from air.

The memorandum was signed by Zaal Zayed Al-Mansoori, Executive Director of Industrial Development at the Balance Economic Council, and Ali Al Kathiri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Truss Seas Engineering Company, at the Council’s pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Defense Exhibitions (IDEX 2021) and Maritime Defense (NAVDEX 2021), which were held in Abu Dhabi.

According to the memorandum, the Economic Balance Council will support the ambitious plans of Truss Seas Engineering to establish and manufacture water-from-air generators for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with the Swiss company, CES.

Zaal Zayed Al-Mansouri said, after the signing: The agreement stems from the commitment of the Economic Balance Council to support and empower national companies operating in the defense and security sectors, and to develop their capabilities to contribute to advancing sustainable development in the United Arab Emirates.

For his part, Ali Al Kathiri said: We are proud of the support we receive from Tawazun, stressing that this agreement will enable the company to develop its capabilities and capabilities in providing high-quality services and products that meet the basic needs of its civilian and military clients. He explained that the company’s new technologies are based on developing generators to produce water from the air in cooperation with the Swiss company Seas, which can be used in the military and civilian fields, revealing that the company plans to produce 3,000 generators with a capacity of 30 liters per day for each one during the next five years.