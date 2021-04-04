Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Economic Balance Council signed a qualitative agreement with the Swiss company “Pilatus Aircraft Limited” to enable Strata Manufacturing Company, a company that specializes in manufacturing airframe parts from composite materials, to obtain additional production lines for the PC-24 aircraft.

The agreement was signed by: Matar Ali Al-Rumaithi, CEO of the Economic Development Unit at the Economic Balance Council, Ismail Ali Abdullah, CEO of Strata Manufacturing Company, and Johan van Neuenhausen, Director of Industrial Participations at the Swiss Company of Pilatus, in the presence of a number of officials from all parties.

Under the agreement, Swiss Pilatus will award three additional contract packages to Strata Manufacturing Company, which will manufacture most parts of the PC-24 – known as the world’s first multi-utility jet aircraft – over a period of seven years, with two packages to manufacture the engine mounting flaps, the horizontal tail flap and the conical anchor. For the tail of the aircraft by the method of thermal compression and package being implemented for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, it is the manufacture of composite parts by means of hot pressure technology. The agreement comes in implementation of the requirements of the Economic Balance Program, which aims to provide economic, social and strategic benefits for the United Arab Emirates.

Matar Ali Al-Rumaithi, CEO of the Economic Development Unit in Tawazun, said in a joint press release issued after the signing of the agreement, that this project reflects the serious endeavors of the Economic Balance Council and its commitment to providing innovative and varied solutions for the institutions and companies involved in the state’s defense procurement program that ensure the interests of all parties. And it contributes to supporting the development process that the UAE is witnessing under the wise leadership.

Al-Rumaithi stressed that the agreement strengthens the prestigious position that the UAE has reached in the aviation industry, stressing that the Economic Balance Program will continue to contribute effectively to supporting the national economy based on diversifying sources of income and enabling local suppliers to engage in the global supply chain, leading to a sustainable economy based on progress. Technology and innovation, and stressing the keenness of the Economic Balance Council to support the transfer of technology and advanced technology and attract them to the local market, with the aim of employing them according to our strategic needs.

Ismail Ali Abdullah, CEO of Strata Manufacturing, said: “This agreement heralds an upcoming step towards a long-term partnership aimed at providing new production lines with different manufacturing technologies to Strata.

He added that Pilatus is one of the most important parts of our global network of partners, and this agreement emphasizes the advanced technological competencies that characterize Strata in the global supply chain of the aviation sector, which includes components made proudly in the UAE. The agreement also indicates the great confidence that Pilatus attaches to Strata’s manufacturing capabilities and its supervisor record in adhering to product delivery schedules. Roman Emminger, Vice President of Manufacturing for Pilatus, said the success in producing the PC-24 belly surfaces and the progress being made in manufacturing the fender surfaces. It clearly demonstrates the high performance of Strata.