Tawazun Industrial Park, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer”, launched the initiative to plant 300 Ghaf trees in Tawazun Industrial Park, in line with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE.

The Social Responsibility Committee of the Tawazun Council organized the initiative with the aim of consolidating the concept of sustainability and enhancing awareness of protecting the environment and preserving natural resources, and employees of the Tawazun Council and the Tawazun Industrial Complex participated in it.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality organized an educational workshop for employees about the cultural and environmental importance of Ghaf trees, in addition to introducing Ghaf trees, their benefits, and how to plant and care for them.

The initiative reflects the firm commitment to preserving the UAE’s environment, raising the level of community awareness and motivating community members to adopt practices that achieve sustainable development goals and preserve the environment and resources for future generations.

Fayez Saleh Al Nahdi, Managing Director and CEO of Tawazun Industrial Park, said: “Through the initiative to plant 300 Ghaf trees, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Tadweer, we confirm our commitment to supporting the goals of the UAE government in the year of sustainability, encouraging community participation, and supporting national strategies towards enhancing the future of Environmental sustainability.

He added: “Through our broad cooperation and partnerships, we participate in protecting the environment, and we apply the best ways to achieve this through initiatives and plans that enhance awareness of the environment, as an investment for the future and a way to preserve resources. That is why our strategic plans included a group of projects to generate electricity with solar energy, which confirms our commitment to supporting… Environmental sustainability plans.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality cooperates with its strategic partners to implement this type of purposeful initiative, as it pays great attention to increasing the agricultural area and elements of natural beautification, and works to plant millions of fruitful, flowering, and evergreen trees in various areas within its geographical scope, especially the Ghaf tree, which is considered one of the most important trees in the world. Authentic national trees in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality explained that participation in this initiative comes within its interest in enhancing the green area and the principles of sustainability in agriculture, preserving the healthy environment and the general cultural appearance, and enhancing the aesthetic landscape with trees and natural plants, in keeping with the cultural and urban renaissance that Abu Dhabi is witnessing.

In another aspect of the initiative, Tawazun Industrial Complex cooperated with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer” to achieve agricultural sustainability by disposing of agricultural waste and recycling it. In addition to cooperating with Emirates Global Electric Vehicles Company, to provide electric buses that support sustainability to transport employees participating in the initiative within the complex.

Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company), said: “Our participation in this community initiative falls within the framework of our keenness to raise environmental awareness among members of the Abu Dhabi community about the importance of following sustainable practices, in addition to allocating work teams to provide waste collection and transportation services. And recycling them for safe disposal of agricultural waste, which is consistent with the company’s goals of providing a safe and healthy environment, and building a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. We affirm our commitment to continuing our efforts to develop integrated waste management systems and contribute to achieving national goals regarding the circular economy.”