Highlights: China has started removing Tibetans from its territory adjacent to Arunachal Pradesh, India.

China is doing this as part of its plan to strengthen the border areas near Tawang.

China deploying surface-to-air missiles to counter India’s air strike

Beijing

China has started evacuating Tibetans from their territory adjoining Bhutan and India’s Arunachal Pradesh amidst ongoing tension on the border. It is being told that China is doing this as part of a plan to strengthen its border areas located near Tawang. Just a short distance from this area, China is deploying surface-to-air missiles to deal with any Indian air strike.

Chinese government newspaper Global Times has revealed that these people are being removed from Shannan County in southwest China. This report claimed that China is settling people from its 96 villages adjoining India and Bhutan by building new homes away from the border. China has claimed that electricity, water and internet have been provided to the villagers in these new homes.

Removal of Tibetan people started in the year 2018 itself

The work of removing Tibetans from the Indo-Bhutana border started in the year 2018 itself. At that time 72 people from 24 houses of Le village were shifted from new homes. These new homes are built far beyond their original homes. In this way, the villagers have been leaving and leaving the area where they were living for hundreds of years. China has claimed that it is improving the income of Tibetan people.

China removing civilians in its Shannan area

China has set a target to complete the construction work of all the 96 villages by September 30. After this, the residents of the remaining villages will be shifted to these new homes. China claims its share of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. He says that the region is a part of southern Tibet. Explain that Tawang is one of the sacred sites of Buddhism. The Chinese army reached Tawang in the 1962 war.

China deployed missiles near Doklam

Explain that on the Indian border, China is not only upgrading its air force air defense system, but also expanding it. In this series, it has started preparing two new air defense positions which are expected to have missile sites. China is deploying these missiles near the Early Warning Radar sites in its area adjoining Sikkim near Doklam. The dispute between India and China here first deepened in 2017 and in 2020 also increased tension.



Open intelligence source detresfa has shared a satellite picture of China, Bhutan and India’s Tri-Junction area of ​​Doklam. Accordingly, the sites of surface-to-air missiles, 50 km from Naku La and Doka La Pass, are close to the existing air defense gap where there was previously a dispute. India is also carrying out Intelligence Surveillance and Reiki missions. Due to tense situation in this sector, India has deployed jets like Boeing P-8 here.