The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the “Tawafuq” service centers, which are concerned with receiving, discussing and settling complaints from both parties in the private sector, are out of service after the end of their employment contracts, noting that it informed the owners of the centers, within the legal timeframe, of their unwillingness to renew contracts.

The ministry began implementing a plan to re-employ citizens who used to work in centers in other service agencies and centers.

She explained that there are three alternative channels that perform the functions of Tawafuq centers, especially receiving labor complaints.

Since May 2018, Tawafuq centers have provided services for receiving and examining labor complaints. Its main task is to seek an amicable settlement between the two parties to the labor dispute, and it is not considered a final decision-making body on the incoming disputes, but it submits recommendations regarding them to the Ministry for approval.

The ministry indicated that it – as the first party in contracting with the “Tawafuq” centers – notified its owners before the end of the contract period (the second party) not to renew the contract, explaining that this step comes within the framework of a package of government procedures for dealing with the current economic conditions.

The ministry revealed a plan to deal with citizens working in “Tawafuq” service centers, indicating that it directed them to register in the ministry’s Emiratisation portal, in accordance with the procedures followed for citizens looking for work. Then it directly provided job opportunities for those with specialized professions, and they are being followed up and coordinated with the service centers. The other, to appoint them to the position of Customer Happiness Consultant (data entry), according to their previous job title.

It affirmed its constant keenness to protect the rights of suppliers and the optimal fulfillment of its obligations. It also affirmed its eagerness to provide the best job opportunities for citizens in line with their qualifications.

She stated that there are three alternative channels that carry out the tasks of Tawafuq service centers, especially receiving complaints from employers and workers, pointing out that these channels include the 80060 hotline service, the MOHRE smart application, and the ministry’s website www.mohre..gov.ae.

She stated that after registering a labor complaint, a phone call will be made, within 48 working hours, with the two parties to the relationship to discuss the submitted requests and seek to reach an amicable settlement between the two parties to the dispute.

In the event that the settlement is not possible, a date will be set for the two parties to review the relationship to meet with the Labor Guide, in order to try to settle the complaint amicably according to the periods specified in the law.

In the event that the settlement is not possible, the complaint is referred to the court to consider and decide on it, and in this case the complainant must register the complaint with the competent courts within 14 days.

The Ministry required Tawafuq centers, before entering the service in 2018, to adhere to the Emiratisation policies that were approved by the government, so that the initial policy of each center is that four of the service supervisors are citizens, and that the number of employees of legal researchers be 50 researchers with university degrees The specialist in law, with a monthly wage of not less than 10 thousand dirhams for each employee, and that the employees be courteous and courteous, and be trained in the arts of service delivery, conciliation and settlement skills between the parties to the dispute.

“Tawafuq” centers used to provide six labor services, starting with receiving requests for labor disputes and complaints, then examining them and submitting recommendations regarding them to the Ministry for approval and taking the appropriate decision, whether by amicable settlement or referring them to the judiciary, in addition to responding to inquiries, providing legal advice, and other services.

• «The Ministry» affirmed its keenness to protect the rights of suppliers and optimal fulfillment of its obligations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

