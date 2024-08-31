A research company in the field ofartificial intelligence generative has announced the launch of the world’s fastest digital twin solution for real-time video conversations. The San Francisco-based company, Tavus, calls the new product Conversational Video Interface (CVI).

A new approach to human interactions

Tavus CVI represents a step forward significant compared to traditional chatbots or pre-recorded videos. This product uses artificial intelligence to create a twin dynamic digital that not only replicates the look of a personbut also their knowledge, context and background. This digital twin can see, hear, process visual and vocal information, answer questions, provide insights and engage in conversations just like the real person would.

Second Hassaan Razaco-founder and CEO of Tavus, “the replicas conversational represent a paradigm shift in the way We interact with the machines”. The CVI It not only improves the efficiency of digital interactions, but also enables more natural and intuitive communication, based on visual, verbal and emotional signals.

Advanced Features and Security

CVI is designed to respond with a delay of less than one second during conversations, making the user experience smooth and realistic. One of the key features of the product is its ability to be integrated with models such as ChatGPT-4o or Claude, offering production scalability and parallel flow management to handle high volumes of traffic.

Tavus has also implemented several security measures to ensure that only an individual can create a digital twin of themselves. The product is SOC 2 compliant and includes automated content moderation and anti-hallucination quality controls.

Impacts and future challenges

The introduction of the CVI could open new possibilities for creators contentscustomer service personnel and many other professionals, improving efficiency and digital interaction. However, with the advancement of generative AI, there are legitimate concerns regarding the safety and potential abuse of such technologies.

The world of AI is growing rapidly and with it, the need of surveillance to minimize the risks of online scams, impersonations unauthorized and other threats.