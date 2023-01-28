Carlo Tavecchio, who passed away at the age of 78, was an executive in love with football. His long career, almost half a century in football, from the foundation of Pontelambrese to the presidency of the Lombard regional committee of the National Amateur League of which he was president, passing through the three years of federal presidency from 11 August 2014 to the day of his resignation, 20 November 2017 (with two elections won by first defeating Demetrio Albertini and then the current sports minister Andrea Abodi), even if he remained in office until the elective assembly of 29 January 2018, made him a point of reference for the ruling class of football for decades.