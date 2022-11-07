Edoardo Tavassi confesses to the other competitors how much he feels attracted to Soleil. Among the interlocutors also Luca Onestini who encourages him to give it a try.

In the evening between 5 and 6 November at Gf Vip the competitors were intent on celebrating Edoardo’s birthday Tavassiformer contestant of the reality show L’isola dei Famosi.

Edoardo Tavassi who says that Soleil is his erotic dream in front of Onestini in the same house where he was dumped live on TV by the same soleil, multiverse #gfvip pic.twitter.com/cQzncZFvax – Marti (@ itsm4rti) November 5, 2022

The beloved Edoardo, brother of Guendalina, is now known to everyone as a spontaneous and very sunny person. It was precisely for this reason that with a smile that evening he had confessed to some that he was strongly attracted to the Italian-American influencer Soleil Rises.

That evening after midnight had struck the inhabitants of the most talked about house in Italy had wished Edoardo on his birthday. At one point Tavassi had moved to the garden to chat with his competing friends.

During the conversation, the former castaway had let himself go to one confession hot. As already mentioned, he openly stated how attracted he was to sa Soleil. He described it as his ideal womanin the sense that on a physical level it had those characteristics that made it so in his eyes.

Among the interlocutors in the garden also Luca Onestini who had listened to him with a certain detachment towards Sorge. Tavassi had added that Soleil represented for him a real erotic dream as well Scarlett Johansson And Megan Fox.

He had said he had known her during The Island Party. At the sight of him he, like everyone else, was petrified by his beauty. He understood well that he was in front of a woman he liked very much. This obviously was the effect it had on a physical level, because in her story Edoardo also specified that he had never known her further.

At the end of the confession Edoardo had specified very well that he was also aware of the fact that nothing would ever happen between him and Soleil. In fact, with her smile he also said that she didn’t even notice him and that is why she would never try.

After the speech Luca Onestini replied by encouraging Edoardo to try, arguing that Soleil would have been with people who were certainly no better than him.

